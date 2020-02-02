advertisement

Cork 2-24 Tipperary 1-25

Cork prevailed against Tipperary on Saturday evening in front of almost 10,000 spectators in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The game ended excitingly after tip keeper Brian Hogan missed a penalty four minutes before the end of regular time to score a 1-point game.

advertisement

It was awarded for a foul on Bill Cooper’s Mark Kehoe after Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins denied Niall O’Meara with a breathtaking parade.

Moments later, there was a long delay after a head injury suffered by Tipperary’s substitute John ’Bubbles’ O’Dwyer, who challenged a high ball and had to be braced.

The guests chased a winning goal, but Collins was at his peak when Cork jumped back after Waterford’s defeat.

The teams were at the same level eight times in the first half, but Cork took the lead 2: 13-0: 15 during the break.

Tipperarys Seán O’Brien owes Corks Robbie O’Flynn a penalty. Photo: Ken Sutton / Inpho

The first came in the 11th minute when the returning Alan Cadogan put up Robbie O’Flynn, whose shot surprised Hogan and pushed him 1-4-0: 5 into the box.

The second goal came in the final act, four minutes before the end of stoppage time, and O’Flynn was involved again, this time he was pulled by Seán O’Brien for a penalty.

Cork captain Patrick Horgan agreed to an unstoppable low shot in the lower left corner of Hogan’s net.

The respective strikers showed themselves in the ideal conditions and the direct approach of both teams.

Cork was noticeably busier by the middle third, with O’Flynn and Cadogan impressing with their shots.

Tipp also benefited from a route-one approach, and captains Jason Forde and Mark Kehoe used regular supplies near the posts.

The high pace was maintained during a long second period when the rivals exchanged points and Pádraic Maher nailed a beauty from a distance after 43 minutes.

Horgan’s free play was again crucial to Cork’s win, while substitutes Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman also made important contributions.

CORK: P Collins; C Spillane, R Downey, S o’Donoghue; C O’Leary, T O’Mahony, D Cahalane (0-1); B. Cooper, L. Meade (0-1); RO’Flynn (1-3), S. Harnedy (0-2), A. Walsh (0-1); A Cadogan (0-4), D Dalton, P Horgan, Captain, (1-9, 1-0 pin, eight exempt).

Subs: D Fitzgibbon (0-2) for Walsh (21 minutes, inj), M Coleman (0-1) for O’Mahony (25), C Lehane for Dalton (46), S Kingston for Meade (61).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan (1-0 pin); J. O’Dwyer, R. Maher (0: 1 free), S. O’Brien; S. Kennedy, P. Maher (0-3), P. Cadell (0-2), A. Flynn (0-1), W. Connors; J. McGrath (0-4), C. Darcy (0-2), M. Breen; M Kehoe (0-4), J Forde, captain, (0-4, three free), J Morris (0-2).

Subs: J Cahill (0-1) for Cadell (25 minutes), N O’Meara (0-1) for Breen (32), S Callanan for D’Arcy (47, inj), B O’Meara for S Kennedy (52 )), J O’Dwyer for Forde (63), P Flynn for O’Dwyer injured (70 + 7).

Referee: J Owens

advertisement