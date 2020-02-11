When the Los Angeles-based band The Go-Go’s was at the top of the rock world in the 1980s, there were easy terms for the five young women who were the first purely female band to play their own instruments and write and write their own songs No. 1 in the charts.
“They would always describe us as cute, bubbly and bubbly,” said singer Belinda Carlisle in the wrap studio at the Sundance Film Festival, where director Alison Ellwood’s documentary “The Go-Go’s” premiered. “It was very superficial and didn’t describe who we really were.”
“It’s such a pre-made hook,” added bassist Kathy Valentine. “It fits into the general myth of Cinderella and Prince Charming. We were Cinderella and the audience was Prince Charming and they just accepted the myth of this quirky little band. It suited the archetypes – the gender fields that I like to call. “
Ellwood’s film breaks the archetypes and describes who the go-go’s really were: a tough band of punk rock outsiders, whose tidy music was a pop pleasure, but whose success ended prematurely with infighting and drug addiction.
In a wrap review of the film, Todd Gilchrist wrote: “‘The Go-Go’s’ tackles the groundbreaking 80s rock band with such honesty, openness and acuity that they not only deal with this clichéd, almost telegraphed sheet but goes beyond the ranks of other music documentaries to offer a story that you absolutely want to follow, even if you already know where it’s going. “
And as someone who knew exactly where the film was going, I can vouch for the correctness of Gilchrist’s words. I’m biased: I’ve known the go-go’s since 1981 before the Sundance Film Festival existed when I interviewed them for the Los Angeles Times when their debut album “Beauty and the Beat” was about to be released. The following year I went on tour with them and wrote their first cover story for Rolling Stone magazine. It showed a cover photo in white underwear with the repellent heading “Go-Go’s Put Out”, which is discussed in the film.
The band – Carlisle, Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock and Jane Wiedlin – talked about it in the wrap studio, it was the first time in decades that I saw them as a group. They also discussed the difficult parts of making and then watching the documentary, including the scenes in which its original manager, Ginger Canzoneri, describes how it is tossed aside for a well-known management company that isn’t mentioned in the film (Shock said Interview, however, was Irving Azoff’s front line management company).
“When you grow up and get older, you learn empathy, and I think I was very lacking,” said Carlisle of the decision to oust Canzoneri. “This part of the documentary was really bad for me.”
“We were kind of brats there for a while,” added Schock.
“It’s not an excuse, but we pulled our asses off,” said Caffey. “And if you don’t have that balance in your life, it can really harm you. It’s not an excuse for bad behavior, but it affected us in different ways.”
The film brought the band closer as they prepare for a summer tour together. “The documentary has opened many other levels of healing and forgiveness that I think will be really important to us as we progress,” said Valentine. “It is so important to let go of the old stuff and embrace who we are.”
“We have become grateful,” said Shock. “I think that’s the word.”
“The Go-Go’s” is broadcast on Showtime, but also went to Sundance to find a cinema rental.
