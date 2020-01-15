advertisement

An eight-year-old student who injured her knee while falling in a movie theater in Dun Laoghaire was fined € 40,000 for bodily harm before the civil court.

Lawyer Siobhán Gaffney informed the court that Tori McDermott Ellis stumbled on an uneven floor space on October 2, 2016 at the EMC cinema in the Bloomfield shopping center in Dun Laoghaire.



Ms. Gaffney, who performed with Murphys Solicitors, said that Tori, now 12 years old, had hit her left knee against a drink holder in a movie theater seat and was unable to get up afterwards.

She said Tori was taken to the Crumlin Children’s Hospital by ambulance, where an X-ray showed that her left kneecap had slipped. The kneecap was removed with sedation during the operation.

Ms. Gaffney told Judge Francis Comerford that Tori’s left leg had been in a cast for several weeks and that she had missed school for some time. She had undergone a number of physiotherapy treatments.

The lawyer said Tori, who is at Parc Na Silla Lane in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, had recovered well, and she advised the court that the Injuries Board Book of Quantum had such an injury between 28,000 and 56,000 Guess Euros.

Ms. Gaffney said that the € 40,000 payment, although the liability had not yet been officially approved, had been agreed in talks prior to Wednesday’s court application.

Tori had sued Irish multiplex Cinemas Limited, Dun Laoghaire, through her mother Mellissa Ellis, and Judge Comerford approved the settlement along with the costs.

