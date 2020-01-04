advertisement

The New York Giants interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about their vacant head coaching position Saturday morning.

Bieniemy, 50, met with team president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams in Kansas City.

He is the third candidate to be interviewed since New York fired Pat Shurmur on Monday, joining former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas Cowboys pass defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

Bieniemy has worked on the staff of coach Andy Reid Kansas City for seven seasons, the last two as offensive coordinator, though Reid calls these performances.

The Chiefs offense led the league in points (31.5) and yards (425.6) per game in 2018 and finished fifth (28.2) and sixth (379.2) in 2019.

Kansas City (12-4) hosts an AFC Divisional Match Game on January 12th.

Bieniemi was an All-American consensus and a finalist for the 1990 Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,628 yards and 17 touchdowns that season in Colorado.

His coaching credits also include serving as offensive coordinator at his Colorado alma mater (2011-12) and rear coaching for the Minnesota Vikings (2006-10) and UCLA (2003-05).

A second-round pick by the San Diego Chargers in 1991, Bieniemy ran for 1,589 yards and 11 scores and caught 146 passes for 1,223 yards in 142 games in nine seasons with the Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

