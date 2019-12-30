advertisement

Pat Shurmur was fired Monday after two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants.

General manager Dave Gettleman indicated an action could come Sunday after the Giants’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and informed a fleet of reporters that he would provide additional details Tuesday.

The Giants announced that Gettleman would remain as GM.

“Steve (Tisch) and I have had a lot of extensive discussions about the plight of the giants,” co-owner John Mara said Monday. “This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of the franchise to relieve Pat of his duties. The last three seasons have been extremely frustrating for our organization and our fans. Pat has been a coach of successful and highly respected NFL player for 21 years and he is not only responsible for our record but we came to the conclusion that it is good to have a fresh start with the coaching staff.

“We greatly appreciate what Pat has done for this franchise. He is a man of character and integrity and the team has run itself with pride and professionalism. As owners, we take full responsibility for the recent poor record. Our goal is to consistently deliver high quality football and we will do everything in our power to see that there is a fast and significant turnaround. “

Shurmur was 9-23 in two seasons and went 4-12 in 2019 as the Giants embarked on a new era at quarterback, replacing Eli Manning with first-round rookie Daniel Jones. He said Sunday he understood the NFL is a “business profit” but said there is no doubt the Giants were better now than when he arrived.

“You have to have a striker, you have to be able to play defense, you have to run the ball,” Shurmur said Sunday. “Defensively, you have to have an influential player that when the game is online, he can do things. We have a few wires all over this list and will have a chance to go more. I think it’s exciting. “

The last offseason signaled a major shift in the organization. Safety Landon Collins was allowed to walk in free agency before Gettleman traded wide receiver Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns.

“Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that,” Mara said Monday. “We believe he is the right person to push us forward. Dave has a long track record of success. We think he is capable of putting together a great team and he will get that opportunity. To the extent that we need to make personnel changes or the way we do things, we will discuss this. “

Shurmur was hired as head coach after a successful attack as offensive coordinator of the Minsk Vikings, replacing Ben McAdoo.

Shurmur showed a golden touch with Jones, who impressed in training camp and drew runs from teammates almost immediately after being installed as the team’s starter over Manning.

Jones finished with 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions and returned along with running back Saquon Barkley to form a solid offensive foundation for the next New York coach.

The Giants were hit hard by injuries and started 10 rookies in at least one game in 2019.

