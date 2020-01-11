advertisement

In Spokane, Wash. Friday night the Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to the host Chiefs.

Goalkeeper boss Lucas Parik gave a star-studded performance stopping 41 of the Giants 42 shot attempts – 35 of which came in the second and third periods.

Tristen Nielsen (19) had the only goal for the Giants while Michael Span (Michael King) (7), Eli Zummack (14) and Jack Finley (10) opposed Spokane.

David Tendeck made 24 saves on the Vancouver net.

The Giants fired 41 shots on Spokane’s goal, but it wasn’t enough. But the teams are ready for a match tonight (Saturday, January 11) starting at 7pm. at the Langley Events Center.

The G-Men fall on a snowy night in Spokane. Looking to share the series tomorrow at home.

BOX BRIEFS

Period 1:

Without marking

Shots: 8-7 Spokane

2nd period:

SPO – 5:54 into the second period, the Chiefs got on the board when Michael King deflected a Ty Smith point shot to David Davideck.

VAN – Two minutes and 30 seconds later, Tristen Nielsen answered for Vancouver with his 19th goal of the team, off a tailgate feed from Tyler Preziuso. Eric Florchuk added second assist for the Giants, scoring his first point with his new team.

Shots: 17 – 9 Vancouver

3rd period:

SPO – Eli Zummack restored the Chiefs ‘lead at 7:38 off a scramble ahead of the Giants’ goal. Bear Hughes and Mac Gross assisted on Zummack’s goal which extended his position to 16 straight games.

SPO – Jack Finley added some insurance for the Chiefs at 13:40. His left-footed shot put David Tendeck out of the rush, giving him 10 goals on the season. Adam Beckman and Philip Kral both helped.

Shots: 18 – 10 Vancouver

.

FROM THE NUMBERS

• Final result: Spokane 3 – Vancouver 1

• Final shots: 42 – 27 Vancouver

• David Tendeck: 24/27 saves for Vancouver (10-10-1-1)

• Lukas Parik: 41/42 saves for Spokane (10-3-2-0)

• Vancouver: 0/0 in power play

• Spokane: 0/0 on the power play

• 3 Stars: Lucas Parik (SPO – 41 saves); Eli Zummack (SPO – 1G, GWG); and Tristen Nielsen (VAN – 1G, 4 shots)

• Vancouver Giants (17-17-2-2)

• Spokane Chiefs (21-13-4-1)

• The Giants are now 1-1-1-0 against Spokane this season.

• In his first game with the Giants, striker Eric Florchuk recorded an assist and three strikes.

• Kaden Kohle made his Giants debut, too, and finished with a plus-minus and a hit.

• Tristen Nielsen has now scored in three straight games for the Giants and has scored 18 points in his past 15 games.

• The Giants remain seven points behind the Kelowna Rockets for third in B.C. division and are three points ahead of Seattle for the first wild-card play-off spot in the Western Conference standings.

_________________________________

The Vancouver Giants fell in front of the Chiefs in Spokane on Friday night, but hope to correct that record on home ice at Langley Events Center tonight (Saturday, January 11). (Larry Brunt / Media Press Black Specials)

