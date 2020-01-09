advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Wednesday

January 8, 2020 at 8:52 pm

Bucks County High School Swimming Summary: January 8th

Germantown Academy 120, Lawrenceville School 60: Henry Morrissey and Jay Freeman both won two individual competitions when the patriots retired for the easy win in the nonleague on Wednesday.

Morrissey won the 200 and 500 yard freestyle, while Freeman took first place in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle.

Other winners of the Patriots are Gavin Laughlin (IM), Griffin Henze (butterfly), Jack Makota (back) and Asher Sasser (diving).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Germantown Academy 99, Lawrenceville School 87: Emma Atkinson won the 100-yard freestyle and setback to lead GA to victory in the nonleague.

Other winners of the Patriots were Alana Andress (IM), Nicole Ranile (butterfly), Elise Smigiel (breaststroke) and Lyndsea Landmesser (diving).

