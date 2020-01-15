advertisement

Drew Markol @dmarkol

Tuesday

January 14, 2020 at 8:45 pm

College boys basketball roundup in the Bucks County region: January 14th

Germantown Academy 68, Penn Charter 58: Jordan Longino and Casey Traina joined for 51 points to advance in the Inter-Academic League on Tuesday.

Longino, also an outstanding quarterback, was leading with 29 points, while Traina scored 22 points.

George School 58, Friends Select 45: Jordan Miller led an offensive climb with 16 points for the Cougars in the Friends School League on Tuesday.

In addition to his 16 points, Miller collected 10 game rebounds when George School won his fifth game in a row. Nazim Pierre was next at the Cougars with 15 points, while Jack Vreeswyk contributed 13 and Dwayne Jones 10 points.

