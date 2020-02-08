advertisement

BERLIN / FRANKFURT – Germany’s ruling coalition on Saturday called for new elections in the eastern state of Thuringia, whose business prime minister withdrew just two days after helping out with right-wing votes.

On Thursday, the FDP’s Thomas Kemmerich became the first state prime minister to come to power with the support of the far-right AfD, which joined with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s (CDU) Christian Democrats (CDU) in the vote.

Kemmerich announced his immediate resignation Saturday, the FDP’s Thuringia branch said on Twitter, prompting leaders of Germany’s ruling parties – the CDU, the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) to call for new elections.

“The election of a Thuringia state prime minister overwhelmingly achieved only by the AfD votes is inexcusable,” they said in a joint statement, adding that a new prime minister had to be elected immediately.

The scandal has been particularly damaging to the CDU, as the AfD branch in Thyringia is run by Bjoern Hoecke, a militant anti-immigrant figure who runs a radical wing within his party that is monitored by the internal intelligence agency for intelligence activities. possible unconstitutional.

A poll on Friday showed support for the CDU in Thuringia falling by about 10%.

The scandal has also weakened CDU national leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a denture by Chancellor Angela Merkel. Seen by many as Merkel’s desired successor, Kramp-Karrenbauer is trying to secure her control over the conservative party after the Thuringia branch opposed it and backed the AfD. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Holger Hansen, Christoph Steitz, and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Christina Fincher)

