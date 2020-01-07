advertisement

The editor of The Georgia Straight, Dan McLeod, has just written a piece entitled “The independent spirit of The Georgia Straight will continue under a new owner”.

It’s about – you guessed it – the sale of the threatened publication to a listed company.

McLeod has led the alternative weekly since the beginning almost 53 years ago. In his letter, in which he assured readers that the determination of the newspaper to live on with the new corporate responsibility, he told some stories from their long, anarchist history.

In recent years, the decreasing number of pages on the road has been an external indicator that its heyday is behind it, and this change could be in the offing.

Gone are the days when there were 10 full-page pre-sale condo development ads and prostitute ads on the back of the paper shrunk to one page.

McLeod is pleased with the new owner, who will take control on February 28, 2020, “because times are difficult for newspapers, especially the streets.”

Long-time employees such as publisher Charlie Smith, music editor Mike Usinger and art editor Janet Smith have remained loyal to the newspaper and have kept their pulse despite financial problems.

The deal appears to keep all current employees on their jobs, which is great news for the hard-working and dedicated people there.

The company that buys it is MediaCentral (“Media Central Corporation Inc.” CSE: FLYY). You own a cannabis website called CannCentral and you recently bought the alternative weekly NOW magazine in Toronto.

According to McLeod, “MediaCentral is preparing to fund the purchase of dozens of alternative newspapers in Canada and the United States, each working for their own unique community and uniting them under one alternative roof.”

The deal is valued at $ 1.25 million in cash and shares. MediaCentral stock was trading at $ 0.06 at the time of writing.

