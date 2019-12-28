advertisement

Members of a generation have a sense of history, a story in which they can decide today.

The stereotypical Boomeric ancients of today, for example, recall their generations’ victories over communism, racism, sexism, and homophobia, and imagine that these oppressions have been safely buried in the past. They see a modern world governed by the rights and freedoms they fought to enrich the law, from civil rights in America to Charter rights in Canada. They see this order threatened, however, by the extension of the doctrine of radicalized youth, who have been ideologically trained not only to recognize old injustices, but to invent new ones, to lionize victims, and to break the language of ever-finer justice it disappears into the dust of micro-aggressions, privilege and pronouns beginning with x.

This is, at the very least, a rigorous diagnosis of Douglas Murray in Crowds Madness, one of a series of great idea books that outline the outlines of generational culture wars, including “The Problem with Everything” and Meghan Daum of Meghan Daum and Tyranny of Robert Boyers virtue.

“Our public life is now dense with people desperate for man barricades long after the revolution is over,” while Murray puts it in his description of how “legitimate human rights campaigns” in the last century as they were feminism and racial equality went “through the obstacle of collapse” and began to seek not to be equal but “better”.

“In each case, a demonstration of virtue requires an overestimation of the problem, which then causes an amplification of the problem,” Murray writes.

I got it, kids? Everything is alright.

British author, journalist and commentator Douglas Murray attends a photocall during the annual Edinburgh International Book Festival at Gardens Square Gardens on August 13, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Roberto Ricciuti / Getty Images

Generational description is more or less like telling horoscopes. It’s not science. Impressions are impressionistic, subjective and context-dependent, like reading fortune cookies. But it can be surprisingly compelling if you allow it. Generations are more than demographic groups. They are like signs of the Zodiac, each with a humor and a destiny that can be completely diverted if you suspend disbelief beyond any reason. When you do, however, the familiar scenes fall into place, not just for history but for the future.

Gen Z’s youth see something different as they become adults in the Boomers’ retirement years. Stereotyped college kids today see high-powered laws being practiced against marginalized people. They see socio-economic systems perpetuating the same historical injustices that their elders imagine have evaporated as a stench. They encounter resistance and condensation of their lesser efforts towards social justice, especially at the highlights of the Boomer blind of transgender and indigenous rights. Their critical thinking mocks as flying pleasure, their newly created words as proof of cultural conformity in contrast to the Boomers’ usual expressive sense and clear-eyed concern for political correctness. Even the term “social justice” has been stolen and used to protect these pure, brainwashed “warriors”.

Ideologically, the generation gap has not seemed so wide since the 1960s, nearly a lifetime long ago, when the Boomers came of age with psychedelic rage and brought down the stifling conformity of the Greater Retired Generation, and not without war.

This dynamic is creating confusion and turbulence in different areas of culture, from Hollywood to professional hockey, from campus politics to climate activism. Today, in the late twenties, the future is not what it used to be.

Signs are everywhere you look in the past year. Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist has become an unlikely hero and an even less likely villain, and perhaps the most divisive generational character since the US President. Donald Trump, who indulged in commercially self-absorbed outrage when Time magazine named Person of the Year.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been photographed after moving from the La Vagabonde catamaran to the Santo Amaro ports of Lisbon on December 3, 2019.

CARLOS COSTA / AFP via Getty Images

At the other end of the era / gender / political spectrum has Don Cherry, as long known to Canadian Boomers as Mansbridge and Robertson, but curious about young people, as an old sofa that is somewhat still in the living room after a renovation.

Cherry firing and Coach’s Corner cancellation marked an important moment because it was one of the unusual cases of online anger that actually had a real effect on the world. His career was marked by frequent outrageous fanaticism against French and European hockey players, but it was finally ruined by a squabble over immigrants he imagines not wearing poppies. That was just Cherry being himself. It didn’t make much sense unless you see it through a generating lens. Then you realized you were looking at a racist dinosaur in a curtain-made suit, peeking in for a few talking points about the culture war that has nothing to do with hockey. Then it became clear that it was time well spent on some new furniture.

Something is changing, in hockey as with the rest of the world. It was evident in the stories that emerged after Mike Babcock was fired as the Toronto Maple Leafs coach, especially by Chris Chelios, a defender who played for Babcock in Detroit. He had horror stories of revenge grief, the kind that would keep you out of the beer leagues, let alone the home league. He described Babcock “verbally attacking” Johan Franzen on the bench, intentionally scratching Mike Modano at the end of his last season in 2011 to prevent him from reaching 1,500 career games, and preventing Jason Spezza from playing a season. opener this year against his former team, the Ottawa Senators.

It’s one thing to ridicule a social justice fighter with a weak knife for saying the words are violence and authority figures are also very mean. It’s different when it’s Chelios, a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

This shift in the power of victimhood and anger can be annoying to older observers.

Babcock is a jaw-dropping leader from the central cast, the cultural archetype of a boss, an alpha male who gets results and whose strategic use of cruelty could once have been vindicated, in the long run, on utilitarian grounds. It could have been vindicated earlier this year, before the Maple Learks’ leaves began to lose.

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Head Coach Mike Babcock has plenty of year-end availability in Toronto on Thursday April 25, 2019.

Craig Robertson / Toronto Sun / Postmedia Network

But this line of thinking has been showing its age lately. Young people have seen the power of speech and calling. Separately they could look like snow. As a generation they can be a backward.

The flip side is evidenced in episodes like Pocahontas’ latest scandal at Ryerson University in Toronto, in which the student union president presided over a Social Justice Week workshop called Resistance Generation, where an international student described as “Indigenous to the Earth” she “sang” Colors of the Wind “from the Disney film Pocahontas as a way of describing her own” personal resistance “.

Another student politician, who is indigenous, said the song “caused” her and could be “traumatic” for others because it reminded her of another song in the film, called “Savages.” As reported by The Eyeopener newspaper, the president of the student union pledged to vetting music performances at social justice workshops in the future to prevent such cultural appropriation.

Critical thinking has, so far, strengthened the common view among the Boomers that young people are trained to seek increasingly subtle and complicated injustices, especially regarding representation and identity, and to invent them where they fail.

The result, typically, is a never-ending conversation in which hungry anger is dispelled, and no one learns anything except the other party has been misled about the state of the world. They’re not even thinking and arguing the same way.

The new fetishizes personal experience, which has left them vulnerable to the ideological hackers who tell various different stories in the campus grievance industry and the Twitter fraud booster. But the old logic fetishizes and supposedly indisputable and timeless facts, which has left them vulnerable to online fraud after the truth.

Emotions set them apart as well. If young people are drowning in displaying empathy, the elderly will disappear. This was exemplified in Nova Scotia recently, after a young alumni of St. Francis Xavier University threw an insult on Facebook that the new Brian Mulroney Institute of Government contains a quote from the former prime minister’s father: “The only way to coming out of a paper mill town is through a university door. “

“As a social worker in training, I must speak out against oppression and discrimination,” Meaghan Marie Landry wrote in defense of the residents of the mill towns, including herself, who should not be regarded as “poor and shy”.

Now, of course, this was widely mocked. Exiting mill towns and fishing villages is what marine life was all about in Mulroney’s childhood. It still is. This is literally Sonny’s dream. But it wasn’t just the young man who complained that he made fun of him. The university itself was excited about forgiveness. To the youth, it seemed as if a school had listened to the critics humbly and apologized for inadvertently causing a minor offense. To the old, it seemed like an uppity rebuke on Facebook excited the headmaster for submission and depreciation when he should have fought back.

In the National Post, columnist John Robson evoked images from Greek mythology and the French Revolution to suggest that this Facebook post was like the story of Kronus (the Roman god Saturn) devouring his children for fear that they were destined to overthrow him, like his sixth child Zeus eventually did. His point was that, in the famous words of 18th-century French anti-revolutionary journalist Jacques Mallet du Pan, “Like Saturn, the Revolution devours his sons.” Everything and everyone has become insulting to the “brave young man” about how you dare “the world we have created,” Robson wrote.

In America’s cultural orbit, there has been a once-in-a-lifetime cataclysm, almost like clockwork

As if the figures were, Robson dropped the game using the pronoun “we”, because of course saintly indignation is not a youth invention. People have wondered how people dare forever. English comedian Catherine Tate, for example, does a sketchy character named Derek who is an only older man living with his mother and has a way of speaking that is more entertaining than Christmas. So when young people assume he is gay and treat him with respect as such, his tagline, “How Dare You!” It’s a caricature of a self-deceived Boomer, whose old, outdated feeling in the world is challenged by a young morality of kindness and acceptance.

One thing you notice in these books about generative contrast is the frequency of metaphors of folly. There are many religious and cultural languages. Sometimes military images are called for service. But it is the claims of stupidity that are stark.

“How did our societies become so crazy?” Lamented Eric Kaufmann, author of Whiteshift: Populism, Immigration, and the Future of the White Majority in his summary in the Financial Times of Murray’s book.

Kaufmann is a Canadian Gen Xer in his late 40s, but that’s a question that would seem perfectly normal coming from today’s average Gen Z teenager as he looks around for climate change, Brexit, Trumpism, and all the rest, and the wonders of how he got this way and what the future might look like.

This kind of generative astrology has recently been captured, in part because it seems to be working better than ever. Traditional astrology is packaged in memes and gifts as a millennial trend of ardent self-care, so it is already current in popular culture. Intellectuals are also in it, young and old, traditionalists and revolutionaries. The Fourth Curve Theory, a cyclical and mystical quasi-generation view of generational history that suggests we are now in the boundary years between the overthrow of an old order and the rise of a new one, has taken a sulphurous whip of the dark arts through the adoption of his by Steve Bannon, the former Trump chief of staff and al-rightist thought leader who is now rallying nationalist political groups in Europe.

Roughly, this theory observes that, in America’s cultural orbit, there was a cataclysm once in every life, almost like the clock. The American Revolution, the Civil War, the Great Depression, and World War II, and the financial collapse of 2008 are all separated by about 80 or 90 years. All have led to the collapse of an old order and the establishment of a new colony in the republic, slavery to freedom, the fascist threat to global hegemony. These periods are what demographic economist Neil Howe calls the Four Turns, the final acts in four-part generational dramas in which the future looks uncertain, contingent, on robbery. Things are changing and everyone knows it. This is what gives the Fourth Age of Turn its unpleasant mood. The old order is dying and the new order is not yet born.

Things feel more apocalyptic today than ever for the Boomers, even with the threat of nuclear annihilation in their childhood from which they matured when they won the Cold War. The European security compact is falling apart, encouraged by a regenerated US president. Centrist politics has weakened. The thresholds are closing.

It seems at least so. Beliefs about the future are uncertain, not entirely reasonable. They resist the argument. They include fear and longing. They emerge from a common history of the past.

So what we have in all this modern conversation about how young people and the elderly regard the other as delirious lunatics competing stories of how the past will determine the future, and what can be done to encourage or prevent it. These new books outlining the battlefields of the culture war between the old and the young are not predictions, in the sense of rational arguments for what is likely to happen. They are horoscopes, readings of fortune in the stars.

• Email: jbrean@nationalpost.com | Twitter: josephbrean

