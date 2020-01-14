advertisement

The parliamentary elections will take place on Saturday, February 8, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the cabinet on Tuesday morning.

The Taoiseach will shortly travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to request the dissolution of the 32nd Dáil by President Michael D Higgins.

Saturday’s poll day is unusual as all elections in the past few decades are held on a Thursday or Friday.

After the cabinet meeting this morning, he spoke to Fianna Fáil’s leader, Micheál Martin, and informed him of his intention to end the Dáil. That means the Dáil will not meet tomorrow and the election campaign is underway.

Candidates – including the Taoiseach – have already started to put up their election posters.

Mr. Varadkar’s advertising posters were posted on Navan Road this morning.

The move took place after the Taoiseach RTÉ announced at the weekend that it had made a decision about when the elections should take place without providing further details.

The position of his minority administration run by Fine Gael has deteriorated in the Dáil in recent weeks.

This prompted Mr. Varadkar to find that circumstances had changed since he previously indicated that he would prefer an election in May 2020.

Ireland will face Wales in the Six Nations Championship at Aviva Stadium on Saturday 8th February.

