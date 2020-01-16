advertisement

(WPDE) – Jump forward forever? That’s hope for South Carolina lawmakers.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed a bill on Wednesday to make daylight saving time the state’s standard year-round. The bill is now on the desk of Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina, for his signature.

But wait! There is a limitation – although both the Senate and the House of Representatives have passed the law, Congress approval is still required. At federal level, there are duel bills in the House and in the Senate that would make either standard time or daylight saving time permanent.

The state bill S-11 reads:

“To ensure that the South Carolina General Assembly intends daylight saving time to be the year-round standard for the entire state, the United States Congress should amend certain related federal laws so that states can comply with daylight saving time all year round.”

The majority of the United States currently works in standard fall and winter times. The time period referred to as summer time is in spring and summer.

