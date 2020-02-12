advertisement

You can never skip a Bengali cricket ganguly. Sourav’s move from CAB to BCCI made room for his older brother Snehasish last week in administration. Your uncle Debashis is already the treasurer.

Before beating Punjab at the Ranji Trophy in Bengal, the former batsman emphasized the need to bring victories back to the fore. Bengal’s last Ranji triumph took place under Sambaran Banerjee in 1989/90. Coincidentally, a 17-year-old Sourav had replaced Snehasish in the rain-interrupted final against Delhi at the Eden Gardens.

Since then, the site has been unable to cross the border. It ended up third three times.

“I want to realize the idea of ​​winning with the boys. My first priority is to see Bengal cricket shine. There are many talented players and we have to start winning. Only then can we step into the spotlight again. Trainer Arun Lal was a huge motivator, ”said Snehasish, now CAB secretary, to Sportstar.

After Ganguly, Bengal produced masters such as Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami, who are regular guests in India. “We definitely have the talent. We just have to motivate ourselves to do well at the highest level. We also won the U-23 championship, ”he said.

In his active time, the senior ganguly had turned many games in favor of Bengal. In 59 First Class games, the left-hander finished 2,534 runs – six centuries and eleven fifties with an average of 39.59. The urge to turn the tables in Bengal Cricket is no surprise.

BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly with CAB President Avishek Dalmiya and Secretary Snehashis Ganguly. – PTI

“It is an emotional feeling for me because I am someone who played for the state and then come back to a responsible position after I have retired. It is also rare in the Indian cricket scenario; Sourav and Mohammad Azharuddin [now President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association] are some examples of cricketers who have served their state as players and administrators. It’s a question of pride and honor for me, ”he said.

Having a family member in the club may be an added benefit. “In any case, Debashis is my uncle and he is the treasurer. He has been with CAB for a long time. But the uncle-nephew relationship is in my house and at CAB, it’s absolutely work and nothing else. We both have to make sure that the work is done properly. “

Bengal currently ranks fourth in the table of the Elite A and B groups with 26 points. A win against Punjab will lead them to the quarter-finals.

It remains to be seen whether the Ganguly effect can change Bengal’s happiness for the better.

