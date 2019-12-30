advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Christiaan Jones scored 18 points on his return when Stetson defeated a Southeastern Conference School with a 63:56 win over South Carolina on Monday for the first time since 2004.

The Gamecocks (8-5) had tried to expand their last game, a 70-59 win against defending champion Virginia on December 22nd. Instead, South Carolina was stung by Jones, a Colombian-born player who played high school gamecock basketball with coach Frank Martin’s son Brandon before joining the Hatters (6-9).

Jones had two 3-point points and was 10-of-13 from the foul line in Stetson’s first win against an SEC team since losing to Georgia 56-52 on December 29, 2004.

South Carolina reduced Hatters’ 13-point lead to 51:49 in the second half after Justin Minaya scored a 3-point goal with 5:22.

But Kenny Aninye hit two fouls and Jahlil Rawley hit a 3-pointer to extend Stetson’s margin. The gamecocks could not respond.

South Carolina has had the last eight days off since stunning Virginia – and it showed.

The Gamecocks missed seven out of eight shots when the Hatters took a 28:19 lead after a 16-6 run in the middle of the first half.

Rawley started the wave with a basket, Rob Perry scored five points in the run and Jones scored two misses for the great leadership of the Hatters.

South Carolina’s two double-digit goalscorers, AJ Lawson and Jair Bolden, scored eight points in the 3-of-11 shootout.

Maik Kotsar led the Gamecocks with 11 points.

