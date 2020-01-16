advertisement

West Coast Rapper Game lives his best life in 2020. The hip-hop veteran shared a few words about growth and positivity at the start of a new decade.

Key facts: This week, the Los Angeles native went online with a Nipsey Hussle-post inspired by his state of mind in January.

#MarathonMonday as we embark on a new decade, let’s focus on improving ourselves as the days go on. We all seem to make these resolutions that we have presented and start strong. Then, like clockwork, the resolutions and energy we had for the New Year faded. It’s not your fault because most of us make the same exact mistake. I myself remained faithful to mine and it feels good to be 2 weeks in January and free of all negativity and the people who obstruct me and my progress. I really left them and all that shit in 2019. I challenge you to be the best version of you this year. Make things happen for YOU. and when I say “YOU”, I’m not talking about the Netflix series. Take your goals, your self-education and your life advancement as seriously as taking your phone, opening this app and giving all your energy to the lives and affairs of others. How can you progress when all you are doing is watching others progress. We must redirect this energy at all costs. The world is in a vulnerable place right now … government actions, endless addictions, the drain of social media … processed foods that slow the attention span of our young people and kill more adults young than any other generation since the beginning of humanity. All of this is programmed by the mass agenda to save them money and keep sick those living in poverty, who need medicine and die so that more people can be born and the process can start again. I could go on for days on my thoughts and what I have become very knowledgeable… but I’m just going to say this: I LOVE YOU ALL…. & I WANT YOU TO BE BIG. We only live once, make it count. #TheMarathonContinues #LongLiveNipHussle (artist, dm me for credit) #LegendsNeverDie

Key details: In early January 2020, Game shared deep words with the masses and reflected on the people he lost last year.

Wait, there is more: On New Years Day, the West Coast rap heavyweight revealed its resolve for the next 12 months.

Before you leave: A few days ago, Game had shared a few words of wisdom in the last hours of 2019.

Cut the string on anything toxic before 2020.

– The Game (@thegame) December 31, 2019

The game’s message shares the message inspired by Nipsey Hussle on growth in 2020: “It feels good to be free of all negativity” appeared first.

