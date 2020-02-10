advertisement

West Coast Rapper Game it’s not just lending your keys to anyone. The hip-hop veteran has revealed that he has enough confidence to maintain his luxury whips on a Born 2 Rap tour.

Key facts: On Monday, the Los Angeles native gave a big thank you to the West Coast car store of California Motorsports.

N / A @californiamotorsports for taking care of my babies while I go out of the bag for this tour in euros. #FlameGang #CaliforniaMotorsports #SenorDeLosCielosTequila #TreesByGame @ amso.creations

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 10, 2020 at 6:51 am PST

Key details: Over the past few days, Game has shared its thoughts on invading major UK sites during its overseas tour.

The energy of this tour continues to improve… I had the time of my life in Cardiff, Wales last night !!!! Let’s see if Sunderland can answer it… .. # Born2RapUKTour @ncf_co

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 7, 2020 at 12:44 am PST

London…. until we meet again @ fran.gennari

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 6, 2020 at 3:10 p.m. PST

The # Born2Rap tour has only six shows and turns out to be one of the best tours of my career. The fans who have forever become a family and a key part of everything I have become since 2004, as well as the energy you have given me, is really what keeps me going. I am forever grateful and as I leave London, just know that Cardiff and the rest of the cities on this tour have big shoes to fill. Let’s go gooooooooo !!!!!! @ncf_co

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 6, 2020 at 3:58 am PST

King of the jungle. 02 Tonite from the town of Kentish ……. boy goes away #LondonTown @jamilnotjamal

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 5, 2020 at 11:27 PST

There are a few shows in my career that I will never forget and last night will be definitely added to this list of jerseys. The energy and the love were unequaled and I will be eternally grateful to all those who were present… .. Thank you sincerely – The Game @ncf_co

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 4, 2020 at 6:47 a.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Recently, the Los Angeles native shared an excerpt from his show in Manchester, England.

Manchester, England… .. thank you for the incredible energy last night !!! The show # 1 was really a blessing… .. Portsmouth, see you later tonite !!!! # Born2RapUKTour #TreesByGame #SenorDeLosCielosTequilla @ncf_co

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 30, 2020 at 11:25 p.m. PST

Before you leave: A few days ago, Game appeared on social networks to show how much he was in love in Los Angeles during a Born 2 Rap concert.

I never start touring without doing the 1st concert at home. Los Angeles, I am eternally grateful. Thanks to @ncf_co for documenting the backstage and the show. My nigga @moneygangworldwide for assembling it. Thank you to all the dope fans who came to show their love. N / A my brothers @mozzy @dopeitsdom @ dsmoke7 & @sincerelytobi for their presence… .. & all my group @ thefurnaceband… .. @sunnyis_justliv @chller @moeroy @dontmindifiduke @buddaonbass @lifeoftitus. Also @leauxsteez @lexgiana & @stylelikekay for the sleek looks… .. Last night was an amazing way to start this tour and I can’t wait to see all of my British / European fans starting next week. # Born2Rap #Prolific #SenorDeLosCielosTequila #TreesByGame #GrammyWeekend

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 26, 2020 at 11:11 am PST

The post-game reveals to whom he trusted his expensive AF cars on the Born 2 Rap tour: “Taking care of my babies while I go out Snatchin” appeared first.

