Last Thursday, James Milner covered 13.11 km when Liverpool beat Sheffield United in Anfield. According to Opta, this was the longest run by a Premier League player so far this season. The news will not have surprised many people in Liverpool, where the teetotal Milner is considered one of the fittest players in the club’s history.

On Saturday, Milner turned 34 and posted a picture of himself on Instagram as he drank a festive cup of tea on the Liverpool training grounds. This cyborg feeds on tea and ribena. On Sunday he started in the FA Cup against Everton and left the field after eight minutes with a thigh injury – because he is actually not a cyborg.

When Klopp sat down after the game, the injury was the first thing he wanted to talk about. His anger worsened with regret about his own decision to start Milner instead of a youth substitute.

“Two players started the last game, one of them got injured. That’s the situation we’re in, and that’s why a lot of managers make a lot of changes – it has nothing to do with the trophy, it’s the timing. “

In recent weeks, Klopp has described plans to increase the number of Champions League games as “absolute nonsense” and the decision to play in the Premier League on December 26 and 28 has been described as a “crime”. He sent a youth team to lose the Carabao Cup quarter-finals while his main team was at the Fifa Club World Cup in Qatar instead of looking for space for the cup game in the January schedule.

There are many who think that it is a bit difficult for a multi-million football manager to complain that his multi-million football players have to play many football games. Hasn’t that always been the case? These people should listen to what Klopp had to say last Friday when he explained the basis of his reasoning.

“Someone has to stand up for the players. , I spoke to Chris Wilder (from Sheffield United) after the game yesterday. , , He said: The difference between the days when it was and always was, and today the difference in the game is a massive difference.

“The boys ran 13 kilometers last night. 13 kilometers to win a Premier League game. I can’t tell them, come on, just try to run 11 and you will be fine for the next game. It doesn’t work that way. It’s more, it’s faster, it’s more physical, it’s more demanding in all departments. ”

conditions

Is the evidence supporting Klopp’s view? The earliest high quality data on the physical demands of professional football in the good old days is a doctoral thesis from the 1970s, an ergonomic assessment of professional stress in professional football, by Tom Reilly, a Mayo man who later became a sports science professor at Liverpool John Moores University.

Reilly conducted a study in Everton that lasted from July 1972 until early summer when manager Harry Catterick was released and new manager Billy Bingham sent him and his study package.

On the whole, his conclusion was that professional footballers were not at all under great professional stress, at least compared to people who had real jobs, such as miners. He compared professional football to the acting profession, with occasional stressful performances that were interrupted by long periods in which practically nothing was done.

The average Everton player worked 18.5 hours a week and spent 10.5 hours a day in bed, with a total of 19.5 hours a day either sitting or lying down. Reilly: “The professional footballer seems to be describable. , , as “homo sedentarius”. ”

Taking into account the requirements of the game, Reilly calculated the average distance of a player at 8.68 km per game. This varied depending on the position – the central defenders covered an average of 7.7 km, while the midfielders covered 9.8 km. Nowadays, the average for all players is over 10 km, and top midfielders like N’Golo Kante, Christian Eriksen or Jordan Henderson are over 11 km on average, and sometimes 12 km or 13 km.

Of course, not only the distance has increased, but also the speed with which this distance is covered. It is difficult to make a fair comparison between the players of today and 50 years ago because it is difficult to obtain reliable data for the older players. However, a 2014 study published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine found that the 2013 Premier League players ran 30 percent higher at high intensity, with 50 percent more intense running (ie, runs) per game than it was in 2006, just seven years earlier.

Physical limits

This is not to say that yesterday’s players strolled effortlessly through the full Christmas calendar. They too worked close to their physical limits, which were necessarily lower considering how they were trained.

An amusing aspect of Reilly’s thesis is the occasional tone of confusion that creeps in when confronted with the primitive training techniques used at the highest level of English football. The average workout was just 75 minutes (sometimes only half an hour), and not much of what happened can be called “workout” in the sense of “physical activity that is likely to make you fitter”.

Everton players completed various types of training, including warm-up, strength and mobility exercises, team-form exercises, running and playing exercise games.

The entire body workout consisted of aerobic exercises, in which there was no explosion training: there were “no exercises that were specially developed to improve strength or muscle strength”.

But aerobic training wasn’t done very well either. Reilly measured the heart rates of the players and found that the only part of the training that was performed with an intensity close to that of a real game was the practice game, in which the player’s pulses reached 157 beats per minute.

In the other forms of training, only running and “drills” reached a heart rate of over 140 beats per minute, and even the runs only lasted 10.5 minutes on average. The rest of the time that players “trained” with such a low intensity, their bodies would hardly notice it and would certainly not benefit much from it.

This is where the phrase “Match Fitness” comes from – in the past the players got fit by playing matches because the training was not really meant seriously.

The game has changed, the training has changed, it is time for the schedule to change.

