West Coast Rapper Game puts much more than respect on the memory and the name of the deceased NBA icon Kobe Bryant. The veteran of hip-hop dedicated his Born 2 Rap tour to Black Mamba, his daughter Gianna and the passengers in his fatal helicopter accident.

Key facts: Last Sunday, the native of Los Angeles went on Instagram to announce the news to his 11.5 million followers.

Norwich, England…. you were fucking amazing !!!! Every second of last night was worth leaving Los Angeles and coming on tour. I was upset that I had to come here for a tour when the energy at home made me stay. Always worried about our beloved legend and our global icon, so thank you all for coming and having made my night. It’s not often that I become a fan of my fans, but last night you outdid yourself and I am always grateful for that. This tour is now dedicated to my brother @kobebryant, his sweet little daughter and to the 7 other beautiful people whose lives were lost last Sunday. I love everyone who reads this and I wish you the best day possible. Life is far too short not to spread love. #MambaForever @ ncf_co…. n / a @buddaonbass @thefurnaceband @nujerzeydevil @coyoteforhire # Born2Rap

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 1, 2020 at 11:34 p.m. PST

Key details: In a recent live performance, Game remembered Kobe with a special tribute.

Emotional night in England. I was not surprised that the fans here felt the same way we did at home. #OneLove #RestEasyMambaAndGiGi

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 31, 2020 at 5:24 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Recently, Game reflected on the life of KB and his deceased friend Nipsey Hussle.

#MarathonMonday Wow …… the amount of disbelief that I feel surrounding yesterday is inexplicable. We really live in sad times. My heart is broken for Kobe’s wife and daughters. Losing her husband and a daughter… ..and them losing their sister and their father. The term “Life Is Short” has a whole new meaning after witnessing the energy in this city surrounding the news of losing not only one of our great basketball players, but also an incredible human being. It’s really like, for a second, you have a little bit of control over life and how to live it…. then the next second, you’re totally lost as to what’s really going on here on earth. What are we doing ? What are we not doing? How should we live… ..? What steps should we take to ensure that we only make the short trip the next day? We live in a scary and confusing time. My only advice to anyone now is to let anyone know that you love how much you love them. and don’t wait … you may not have the time you think to put it off. Every day you wake up is a blessing in itself ….. please don’t take it for granted. Live your life and be proud of all that you are. You can only be judged by God, so stand tall and never forget that you too were born to achieve greatness. If you ever need to say how special you are, just look for the odds of what it took to be born. We should be much more appreciative of each other and spend less time consumed by negativity. Living happily is so important for the well being of the human anatomy. In the image above, I see two LEGENDS, two BROTHERS, two SON, two FATHERS and two men whom I had the honor of calling FRIENDS. Thank you both for your continued efforts and all of your contributions not only to Los Angeles but to the world. Two names that people will remember forever. Not even a year after losing Nip … Kobe is gone. You couldn’t tell me that this would be the story we had to write when this photo was taken. I have infinite love for both of you and I will always honor your memories. Condolences to the families of other people lost in the accident as well… my heart and the heart of us all accompany them in this tragic period. #TheMarathonContinues

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) January 27, 2020 at 10:37 am PST

It should be obvious. #NBA #ChangeTheLogo #RipBrother #RipGigi #MambaMentality

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 28, 2020 at 8:25 am PST

Before you leave: After last week’s tragic death, Game remembered KB with a slideshow of returning photos.

My heart is broken… .. injured. It is truly a sad day for Los Angeles, basketball and the whole world. My heart is with Vanessa, these beautiful little girls and the immediate family. Kobe, man… thanks for everything over the years, especially for the advice, the brief discussions with my boys and everything you have contributed. I love you my brother, you and GiGi rest well together #MambaMentalityForever

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 26, 2020 at 1:21 p.m. PST

