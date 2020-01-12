advertisement

West Coast Rapper Game party this weekend. Hip-hop veteran recognized longtime friend and late rapper Nipsey HussleThe victory lap goes to platinum.

Key facts: This weekend, the native of Los Angeles went on Instagram to highlight the LP of Hussle receiving his certification.

On a related note: Saturday, rap star Rick Ross shared a dope moment alongside Hussle and draped in The Marathon Clothing.

Wait, there is more: This week, NBA stars James Harden and JR Smith celebrated Hussle’s 2018 Victory Lap album, platinum certified.

Before you leave: This week, the buzz grew about Hussle’s album becoming platinum.

American certifications (@RIAA): Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap Platinum (1000000).

– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 9, 2020

