advertisement

The Galway 2020 opening ceremony, scheduled to take place on Saturday evening, was canceled due to bad weather.

The organizers said on Saturday morning that they were “extremely disappointed” to announce the cancellation, because “there are weather warnings for the whole country today, tonight and tomorrow”.

advertisement

“We have been in constant contact with the relevant authorities since the introduction of weather warnings earlier this week and in the interest of public safety, the current weather warnings mean that the implementation has been classified as unsafe.

“We are saddened by the community cast, our volunteers and the whole team who have worked so hard in the past weeks and months.

“Today’s event would have marked the finale of an extremely successful week-long series of events on the Fire Tour with lighting ceremonies that illuminated cities throughout the county,” it said.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal, Mayo and Galway, with gusts of up to 120 km / h expected before the storm arrives at the weekend. The warning takes effect on Saturday noon.

A big fire-themed opening ceremony was planned in the city’s South Park in Claddagh.

President Michael D. Higgins, along with other Irish poets, artists and musicians, was scheduled to attend a “fire and flame” opening planned by a local team and Wonder Works, a British event company that worked on Olympic ceremonies. More than 500 locals, including community groups, choirs, chanters and drummers, were said to have been involved.

The ceremony on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. should be the highlight of smaller fire ceremonies in Clifden, Spiddal, Tuam, Ballinasloe, Portumna and Athenry this week. Six hand-carved steel “city balls” were supposed to arrive in South Park, connected to the city ball, which turned into giant glowing balls and illuminated the headland. Whore fishing boats from Galway were to be set on fire in the bay.

Zurückgeschuppt

The director of the festival, Patricia Philbin, had previously admitted that some festival projects would have to be cut back if no further funds were available for the program.

Although she is confident that the entire European Capital of Culture program can be implemented, some elements would be on a smaller scale despite a question mark that hangs over some funding, she said.

The now canceled opening ceremony was to begin a year of the largest and most complex series of cultural events in Ireland dealing with language, landscape and migration. After more than a year of troubles, including funding difficulties and departures at the top, Ms. Philbin and creative director Helen Marriage, along with program manager Marilyn Gaughan Reddan, unveiled the program in September 2019.

At the end of last month, Galway City Council postponed a decision to grant an additional EUR 2.5 million to Galway 2020 after vigorously exchanging why it was necessary.

The city council had already committed 6 million euros, along with 4 million euros from the Galway County Council and 15 million euros from the Department of Culture. Additional funds and material sponsorship are promised by government agencies and institutions in the West.

Collecting donations from the private sector has contributed EUR 2 million, including cash and benefits in kind, Ms. Philbin confirmed this week. Fundraising will continue throughout the year and the original 7 million euros “remain the target”. She expects fundraising to pick up speed as events begin and organizers identify additional fundraising opportunities. “It’s about the people in the city and district being proud of their region and making the most of the opportunity as the cultural capital.”

The funding decision will be presented to the Council at its next monthly meeting on Monday. The additional money will be used for “other major international events beyond the bid book program”.

“We are confident that we can implement the projects (already planned),” said Ms. Philbin, but she would not be informed about which events may need to be restricted.

Allegations of lack of clarity in spending are “misinformation,” she said. “Galway 2020 has quarterly service level agreements with city and district administrations and a service level agreement with the department. It is independently audited on a quarterly basis.”

Galway 2020: a year of events

Galway 2020, European Capital of Culture, is a year with more than 1,900 events in 154 projects with local, national, European and international artists and cultural organizations in villages, cities, islands and in the city.

Some highlights:

1. The Connemara landscape, which was illuminated by Finnish light artist Kari Kola in an epic spectacle called Savage Beauty from March 14th to 17th.

Second From May to July, the Druid Theater brings Irish one-act artists from the 20th century to the municipalities of the district.

Third A new work by American artist David Best (Burning Man) that unites young people north and south of the border, May.

4 An epic story by Gilgamesh of Macnas, written by Marina Carr and designed by Julian Crouch (April, June, November, December).

5th Syngelines, a JM Synge festival in Galway and Aran, September.

6 Homer’s Odyssey touring beaches in August.

7 Pan-European Festival Crossing the Line with works by artists with intellectual disabilities, 20.-23. May.

8th Unsung, in honor of mothers and children in state institutions, November.

9 Sruth na Teanga, Branar’s haunting theater on the development of the Irish language, in the former Galway airport building, March.

10 Wild Atlantic Women for Women’s Day from March 7th to 8th with author Margaret Atwood and actor Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) from Derry Girl.

galway2020.ie

advertisement