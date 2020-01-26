advertisement

This weekend brought the tenth season’s shameless finale to Showtime, and can we imagine it’s the best episode in years?

First, let’s talk about what “Gallavich!” Overall arrived – on the actual wedding. Ian and Mickey are finally together and although there was a lot of craziness, we’re glad there were a few happy moments amid the chaos in this episode. These characters actually had the opportunity to celebrate their relationship in a way that felt perfect – think in dances, romantic moments, and also quirky charm and humor. We even love how little evidence of past storylines there was to keep Terry at bay.

All of this was fun – but that doesn’t mean the finale was just sunshine.

Take, for example, the news that Lip suffered a relapse after a screaming war with Tami at the reception. (We love that there was some continuity with the music.) He had two drinks at the wedding, but shortly afterwards he went to a meeting and he and Tami were able to fix things.

As for some of the other characters, there are some issues that could persist for them. Julia has decided to pay a visit to Debbie, but it is enough to say that Claudia is very upset. Why are the police trying to arrest them now because they are with minors? (Oh, and don’t forget that Carl also teamed up with her.) In better news, Kevin V suggested! This was a fun little moment suggesting that there could be another wedding in the last season – one that is very well deserved.

Can we say again how much we loved the little Gallavich moment in the last few minutes? The creation of the canon for the ship’s name was perfect for this couple in every way.

What do you think about the Shameless Season 10 Finale?

