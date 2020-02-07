advertisement

In just a few days, Samsung unveils the full line-up of the 2020 smartphone during its annual Unpacked event. Samsung will be out on February 11 this year and is ready to introduce a number of new devices, including a brand new folding phone called the Galaxy Z Flip and a successor to the Galaxy S10 last year. Interestingly enough, the successor to the Samsung S10 is not called the S11, but the S20 instead. I think it’s a smart marketing strategy to generate some more excitement for the company’s flagship Galaxy series.

What is interesting about Samsung events is that they are almost a formality insofar as every detail about every new product that the company introduces tends to leak out weeks in advance. While Apple is making every effort to keep product leaks at bay, Samsung seems to be embracing them. Or at least Samsung does not seem to make much effort to prevent them from coming up. That said, the full specifications for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G recently ended up on Twitter. Although we have seen some S20 leaks in recent weeks, the latest leak seems to be something official from Samsung and it gives us even more details than we have seen before.

The Galaxy S20 from Samsung has a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display, support for 5G and some interesting camera functions. As previously detailed, the S20 has a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens and a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens on the back of the device. The device also supports 8K video recording at 30 frames per second. Interestingly, the camera supports 30X digital zoom, a feature that Samsung apparently calls Space Zoom.

And as shown below, Samsung also uses an Ultra Bright Night option with which ‘pro-grade video and beautiful photos can be taken at night without a flash:

The Galaxy S20 works on Android 10, has 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a 4000 mAh battery. In terms of dimension, the Galaxy S20 is 2.72 x 5.97 x 0.31 inches and weighs around 5.75 grams.

The full leak can be seen in this tweet below:

Remarkably, next week Samsung is also ready to release a Galaxy S20 Plus, a device with a larger 6.7-inch screen, a larger 4500 mAh battery and Time of Flight (ToF) camera sensors on the back .

The top of the S20 model is now the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with a large 6.9-inch screen. The device also comes with wider storage options, along with an impressive camera schedule with support for 10X optical zoom and 100X digital zoom.

An earlier leak with details about the Samsung S20 setup can be viewed below:

