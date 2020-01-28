advertisement

Franchise EP Alex Kurtzman tells TheWrap that he can’t imagine CBS and Paramount building separate “Star Treks”.

After “Star Trek” has beamed Jean-Luc Picard back into his universe, the captain of the science fiction franchise is already planning his next course. And that could mean that after more than a decade, the film and television universes will merge.

When Viacom and CBS agreed on a merger after 14 years as a separate company, the film and TV rights to “Star Trek” were once again combined under the same corporate roof. CBS TV Studios controls the TV side, while Paramount directs the Enterprise to the film part of the universe.

Alex Kurtzman, director of “Star Trek” at CBS TV Studios, believes that it is only a matter of time before the film and television worlds of “Star Trek” collide.

“The ink just dried during the merger and the doors are just opening. I think anything is possible at this point, ”he told TheWrap. “I can’t imagine that CBS and Paramount in their infinite wisdom would say that we created two” Star Trek “and separated them. That doesn’t seem like a good strategy to me.”

Kurtzman was the co-author of the two J.J. Films directed by Abrams in 2009 and 2013 that restarted the franchise and gave new actors for the role of characters from the original television series in the late 1960s. Aside from resuming his role as older Spock, Leonard Nimoy had no continuity in the film with previous Star Trek owners, and he went so far as to create an alternative timeline for the newer films.

“There has only been one firewall in the past four years, so it wasn’t even a conversation,” said Kurtzman.

The film future of “Star Trek” has been in the air since Justin Lin’s “Star Trek Beyond” 2013 box office. There were plans for a fourth film in which Chris Pine would have returned as Captain Kirk and Star by the side. Chris Hemsworth, who is repeating his role as Kirk’s father from “Star Trek” in 2009, although the character was in the first minutes of Films has died. But this film fell apart because of salary negotiations. Then Quentin Tarantino teased that he was working on a script for his own “Star Trek” film, but nothing was ever put into development.

In November, Fargo creator Noah Hawley was commissioned to write and direct a new “Star Trek” film that would not later feature the same cast from the latest films. Kurtzman told reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour that he and Hawley had very preliminary discussions about what Hawley was planning.

“As far as the movies go, I think the basic question with the movies is: what do you do in a movie that you can’t do on our TV shows,” Kurtzman continued. “At the moment the line between film and television has disappeared.”

But while the movie page is figuring out where to go bravely, the Star Trek TV universe continues to grow. After “Picard” on CBS All Access, there will be the third season of “Star Trek: Discovery” this year. Two animated series are also in the works: “Lower Decks” by “Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan will debut this year, while “LEGO Ninjago” writers Kevin and Dan Hageman are developing another untitled show for Nickelodeon.

In addition, CBS All Access is developing a “discovery” spinoff that focuses on Michelle Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou character. “We think you can have a lot of Star Trek shows. You can have a lot of “Star Trek” films. They have to be different and unique propositions while still maintaining a general brand identity, ”said Kurtzman. “When you watch” Discovery “it is very different from” Picard “in terms of sound and feel, and yet they are both very easy to identify as Star Trek shows. If you watch” Lower Decks “you will find that it is a comedy as extensive as that of “Star Trek”.

All 39 main characters from Star Trek, From Spock to Wesley (photos)

In its 50-year history, “Star Trek” has challenged us to go boldly where no one has ever gone before. The best characters have often sparked heated debates among the trekkies, as they have been compared in rank and type and evaluated for differences in their faults and virtues. The worst – we see you “Voyager” and “Enterprise” – makes fans wonder if there is a reason for their existence. Paramount

To keep the list clear, we restrict it to the main characters of the five “Trek” shows before “Discovery”. That means you won’t see movie villains like Khan or recurring characters like Q. But if we included him, Q would top the list by a few light years. Paramount

39. Wesley Crusher (The Next Generation)

By far the most hated character in “Trek” history. A super brilliant kid who would save the Enterprise on more than one occasion, while others struggled with infinitely more experience. Even the man who played it, Wil Wheaton, hated him. Paramount

38. Travis Mayweather (company)

No background story, no fears, no wishes. No “Trek” crew member was more senseless and two-dimensional than Mayweather, except maybe for … Paramount

37. Hoshi Sato (Enterprise)

… the poor man’s uhura, the only purpose of which was to serve as a translator for the crew, since the technology for the universal translator had not yet been invented. Like many of the characters at the bottom of this list, Rick Berman and Brannon Braga were unable to spot Sato beyond their basic requirement. Paramount

36. Neelix (Voyager)

And now to the “Voyager” part of our list, starting with the Mohawked boss of the ship. He never fit into the actions of the show and let the tired crew tell stupid food jokes and optimism platitudes. Paramount

35.B’Elanna Torres (Voyager)

Next up is the hybrid Lieutenant Human / Klingon, whose personality all too often boils down to being a hothead. In truth, she seemed to be a mixture of Worf and Tasha, but she wasn’t nearly as memorable as either. Paramount

34. Chakotay (Voyager)

Another character for which the authors no longer had any material. At best, Captain Janeway’s right man was a boring character. In the worst case, attempts to honor Gene Roddenberry’s commitment to diversity by grappling with Chakotay’s Native American background proved too stereotyped. Paramount

33. Tom Paris (Voyager)

A slightly better character who had clearer relationships with other crew members, but many of the episodes that focused on him were just variations on being the stereotypical pilot looking for thrills. Paramount

32. Harry Kim (Voyager)

His friendship with Paris and his clumsy conversations with Seven-of-Nine were encouraging, but otherwise he was more of a stiff ensign who launched Technobabble. Paramount

31. Malcolm Reed (company)

The inventor of the “Red Alert” system. Unlike Sato and Mayweather, Reed had a certain character arc when he spent his time on the Enterprise that came out of his shell, but that didn’t make Reed much more than a generally manageable but nondescript character. Paramount

30. Deanna Troi (TNG)

Make an injection every time this betazoid starts a sentence with the words “I feel …”. Troi spent several seasons in low neck outfits and served as a consultant on a ship that rarely had a real conflict. Eventually she got a uniform like the others and was allowed to play a role in missions, but only at a very late point in the series. Paramount

29. Jonathan Archer (Company)

When “Enterprise” started, Archer was an interesting captain. As the first Starfleet man in charge, he had to make mistakes, and viewers enjoyed watching him get out of them. Unfortunately, the fight quickly got boring as he became a “prototype” captain instead of developing into an independent leader. Paramount

28. T’Pol (Enterprise)

Although Jolene Blalock’s acting could sometimes be as ridiculous as her fan service outfits, it was interesting to watch the slow embrace of the Vulcan Starfleet officer over her illogical people, as well as her struggle against an illness that released control of her emotions , Paramount

27. Phlox (Enterprise)

With a huge grin and years of medical experience, NX-01’s Denobulan doctor is exactly what Neelix could have been. He offers both regular humor and the basis for episodes in which he explored his values ​​and his relationship to a human race that is still getting used to interacting with extraterrestrials. Paramount

26.Jadzia Dax (Deep Space Nine)

An interesting mix of past personalities. In six seasons, Dax showed Worf’s intensity, Kirk’s boast, and Spock’s curiosity. Part of this is due to the fact that she is associated with a symbiote who has memories of countless past lives. This is also due to inconsistent lyrics, especially after she met Worf in season 4. Paramount

25. Quark (DS9)

The Ferengi started out as the amoral mafia of the Alpha Quadrant, but DS9 began to show their ability to courage and compassion when they didn’t want to admit it. Although he insists on being nothing more than a cowardly smuggler – and he can be – Quark proves to be a valuable ally for Sisko when the chips are empty. Paramount

24. Tasha Yar (TNG)

Oh where should I start with Tasha? She was a more polarizing figure, with some people appreciating her status as an involved woman on the bridge, while others thought she was quite disgusting. She was killed towards the end of season one, but brought back in the episode “Yesterday’s Enterprise”, which was praised for showing Tasha’s true potential as a character while giving her a better goodbye. Paramount

23. Tuvok (Voyager)

The characters are really good here, starting with the Vulcan from Voyager. Tim Russ proved to be a worthy successor to Leonard Nimoy and portrayed Tuvok as a loyal friend of Janeway and Vulcan with a dark side under all the discipline and suppressed emotions. Paramount

22. Doctor (Voyager)

This sarcastic, revamped medical hologram, surely the most popular character in the “Voyager” cast, thrilled fans with his annoyed jokes and his search for respect for the rest of the Voyager crew. His non-organic status also allowed him to connect with Seven-of-Nine Paramount

21.Pavel Chekov (Star Trek)

Some members of the original enterprise crew were not drafted on paper, but loved thanks to the brilliant acting and natural chemistry between the actors. Take Chekov, who became a fan favorite because of his loyalty to mother Russia and the blood tests that he was supposed to keep available. Paramount

20.Nyota Uhura (hike)

Although Uhura was underutilized, Uhura’s presence on the Enterprise for African-American women on television was a major advance. After being skipped in the chain of command for years, Uhura finally took charge of the Enterprise during a cartoon rescue mission. Paramount

19. Hikaru Sulu (hike)

Like Walt Koenig from Chekhov and Nichelle Nichols from Uhura, the two-dimensional Sulu became legendary thanks to George Takei. Sulu has long been known as a sophisticated gentleman and bare-chested fencer, but as Captain of the Excelsior, he made his big appearance in the film “Star Trek VI”. Paramount

18. Seven of Nine (Voyager)

Like Uhura, Troi, and T’Pol, Seven of Nine was the fan service character of their series, but their introduction to “Voyager” is an episode forever. When a former Borg unit came to Janeway’s side, Seven continued the tradition of rounding off alien races that were once bitter enemies of the Federation by showing why someone wanted to be assimilated. Paramount

17. Miles O’Brien (TNG / DS9)

Halfway through “TNG”, the authors realized that it was worthwhile to specify the Chekovs in their line-up. Miles started out as a seen but rarely heard recurring character who eventually became a star in “DS9” thanks to episodes that epitomized Starfleet. Paramount

16. Charles “Trip” Tucker III (Enterprise)

Trip may be too high, but let’s throw a bone at Enterprise. He was the most interesting character in the series and served Archer as a right-hand man, T’Pol as a lover, fighter, scholar and finally as a Federation martyr. Paramount

15.Julian Bashir (DS9)

One of the more defined drawing sheets in the “Trek” canon. Bashir started the series as a high-spirited but inexperienced crew member who developed into a mature crew member during the Dominion War. Paramount

14. Beverly Crusher (TNG)

Unlike her son, Dr. Crusher a popular “TNG” performer. Not only was she a compassionate medic, she was also a capable fighter and leader who even took command of the bridge on some occasions. Paramount

13. Kathryn Janeway (Voyager)

The Voyager captain has become the basis of many trekkies debates. In addition to her character, which changed from mother figure to ruthless general depending on the writer, Janeway threw away the Federation rule book so that even Kirk was shocked when she tried to lead Voyager home. Say what you want, but Janeway is an interesting character in the “Trek” canon, which is why she is ranked so high. Paramount

12. Montgomery “Scotty” Scott (hike)

The Enterprise miracle worker treated his ship like a beloved daughter. Whether it was attacked by Romulans or Tribbles, Scotty always made sure that his beloved ship would make it out in one piece. Unfortunately, as the new film “Star Trek Beyond” shows, Scotty’s counterpart in the reboot universe cannot say the same about his Enterprise. Paramount

11. Geordi La Forge (TNG)

The cute engineer of the Enterprise-D often insisted that a marvel of engineering that would save the day is impossible to do in minutes when pressed. His best moments as a character came when he helped Data become more human, often with mixed results. Paramount

10.Kira Nerys (DS9)

While “Trek” dealt with many philosophical topics, religion was not one of them for a long time. Kira has changed that, along with many other things. Because Kira firmly believes in the prophets and the terror tactic, her tough past against Bajor caused her to take into account the high ideals of the Federation members with whom she had to work on DS9. Paramount

9.Worf (TNG / DS9)

The Klingon lieutenant began the trend of turning enemies from earlier series into complex characters who, despite cultural differences, became important crew members of the Starfleet. Worf had more appearances and storylines than almost any other “trek” character, including rising through the Starfleet ranks, joining the DS9 crew, becoming a father, and preventing civil war on his homeworld. Paramount

8. Odo (DS9)

One of the most powerful turns for any “Trek” character came in “DS9” when Odo discovered that he was a member of the race that leads the Dominion. Siskos number one was forced to choose one side: his race or the people who wanted to exterminate it. In the end there is only one reason why he stays with the Federation: his deep love for Kira. Paramount

7. Benjamin Sisko (DS9)

Commander of Deep Space Nine, Captain of the Defiant and one of the most competitive characters in “Trek” history. Sisko turned out to be a really scary captain, but gained this reputation through brutal actions that jeopardized his ideals. His internal conflict has been a driving force behind the deconstruction of Gene Roddenberry’s utopia through war and racial conflict through DS9. Paramount

6. Leonard “Bones” McCoy (hike)

Even though he wasn’t as elaborate as Kirk or Spock, it didn’t have to be Bones. DeForest Kelley’s sardonic handover worked perfectly with both the captain and the Vulcan, as he served as the voice of reason to keep them both on one level. Paramount

5. William Riker (TNG)

Number one started off as a refresher from Kirk to the high-spirited grin. Then came the beard and with it a feeling of duty and immortal loyalty to Picard. Both were put to the ultimate test in “Best of Both Worlds” when he uttered the words that became one of the most famous cliffhangers in TV history: “Mr. Worf … FIRE”. Paramount

4. Data (TNG)

The funniest and most thought-provoking crew member ever. Data’s extremely analytical approach to human trifles made him an enchanting android and his status as a sensitive A.I. gave birth to “Measure of a Man”, one of the most important contributions of the franchise for science fiction. Paramount

3. James T. Kirk (hike)

The original captain, whose appeal has not waned in the slightest in the past five decades. Kirk is the perfect mix of geek and space cowboy and serves as a sort of John Wayne figure for the science fiction crowd. Paramount

2. Spock (hike)

“Trek” builds its legacy on strangers who make observations about humanity. It started with Spock, whose volcanic blood took him outside of our species while his human blood held him there. From his pointed ears came endless thoughts about the nature of humanity and whether we can overcome our differences and reach the stars together. Paramount

1. Jean-Luc Picard (“TNG”)

Yes, we are setting our flag on the French territory when it comes to the “best captain” debate. When Spock started philosophizing “Trek”, Picard perfected it. He is a diplomat and scholar and remains so despite torture and countless situations in which he is close to death. He is the embodiment of the intellect over brutality ideal on which “Star Trek” built his legacy. Paramount

