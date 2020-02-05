advertisement

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar praised the Indian stallions after vigorously defeating Pakistan in the semi-finals of the current U-19 World Cup.

Akhtar said that the team led by Priyam Garg was absolutely brilliant and that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

After a comprehensive 10-wicket win against Pakistan in the semi-finals at Senwes Park in South Africa’s Potchefstroom, India moved into its third consecutive World Cup final.

After Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi split the loot to defeat Pakistan for 172, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena played with the bat when India reached the goal with 14.4 overs.

Akhtar was particularly critical of Pakistan’s field trials, stating that the team did not deserve to reach the final of the prestigious tournament.

“We congratulate the Pakistani U19 selection for reaching the semi-finals. It was a good effort, but not good enough to get you to the final. It was a miserable achievement by Pakistan. Even though you are U19, can’t you dive while in the field? They didn’t deserve to be in the final, but on the other hand, they congratulated India on winning the semi-final, ”Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“You won it and won it extensively. The Indian team deserves praise and they must be told that there are some players on your team that will surely represent India in the future. I am very happy that India’s future is in the right hands, ”he added.

The former Pakistani runabout had praised Jaiswal, who worked hard into the Indian setup and is now one of the country’s emerging stars.

“India’s boy Jaiswal left his village to come to Mumbai and slept in milk cheese factories. He scored two centuries of U19 cricket. Jaiswal sold Pani Puri in the morning. He sold Pani Puris to his teammates to eat on his plate to have.

“Imagine this guy who will be smart on the street and fight for his place. Rajasthan Royals bought Jaiswal and remembered my words that Jaiswal will go. He has the strength, passion and interest in the game. He will represent the senior team, this is a guarantee. Saxena played well too.

“Pakistani players have to learn from Jaiswal’s story. He’s running after excellence and now money is running after him,” added the former Pakistani pacemaker.

Akhtar also dug into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and said they had failed to get the established Pakistan cricket players to train as the board was reluctant to peel money.

India will face Bangladesh vs. New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

