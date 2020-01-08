advertisement

While the Canadian government hopes to continue the fight against ISIS, its ability to stay in Iraq will be determined by a continued US presence, military and security experts say.

The US-led global coalition against ISIS has been put on hold in the wake of a threatening Iranian retaliation for the US assassination of one of its most important generals, Qassem Soleimani. So, too, does the Canadian-led NATO-led training mission in Iraq serve to strengthen the Iraqi military to combat the threat of ISIS.

The revenge came on January 7, with the US Department of Defense confirming that “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” had been fired from Iran and “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases awaiting military and coalition personnel in Al-Assad and Irbil. “

Chief of Defense Staff General Jonathan Vance said all Canadian military personnel were “safe and accountable” after the missile attacks. There are no immediate reports of other victims.

On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country took “proportionate measures” in retaliation for the air strike that killed General Soleimani, and that Iran “does not seek escalation or war, but will defend itself against any aggression.” “.

Justin Massie, professor of political science at the Université du Québec à Montréal and Chair of Fulbright Research in Canada in Canada-US. Relations at Johns Hopkins University said Canadian deployments to Iraq could not continue without the support of the US military.

“Canada does not settle without the United States in such a hostile environment,” he said, adding that Canada has no ability to maintain the fight against ISIS – also called Daesh – without the United States.

“Many of Canada’s interests in the region have to do with its relationship with the US So if you had the United States pulling troops, then all that interest would disappear,” said Prof. Massie.

Speaking on the power and politics of the CBC on January 6, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) said he wants to see the fight against ISIS continue.

“We want to return to our number 1 mission, which is the security and stability of Iraq, which is focused on defeating Daesh on the ground for which we have been very successful. But we must always be mindful that still resurrection even Daesh, “he said.

General Jonathan Vance announced on January 7 that Canada was relocating troops from Iraq to Kuwait for their own safety. The Department of Homeland Security will not confirm the number that is being moved abroad for security reasons, but General Vance’s letter to personnel noting that 500 soldiers were in Iraq in various roles.

“The situation in Iraq is complex and it is good to stop our work in order to fully focus our attention and efforts on the safety and security of our personnel as the situation develops,” General Vance said.

Conservative MP Alex Ruff (Bruce – Gray-Owen Sound, Ont.) Said it’s not uncommon for missions to be temporarily suspended when the security situation changes. Mr. Ruff served in the Canadian Armed Forces for over 25 years, including a deployment to Iraq from 2018 to 2019.

“Having served there and been part of the coalition and seeing NATO (training mission), I will not see why we will stop helping the legitimate Iraqi government get back on its feet and help the institutional capacity of To their Ministry of Defense … especially if this is leading to Daesh’s eventual loss on the ground, “he said.

Prof. Massie said that while the immediate concern is for Iran, in the medium and long term, one consequence may be the reappearance of ISIS.

The aftermath of a Jan. 3 airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump that killed Qassem Soleimani, a senior Iranian general, could be regional conflict with Iran, but also an end to the ISIS mission and the end of the NATO mission. to professionalize the Iraqi Army to prevent a similar collapse that it experienced as it did in 2014 at the hands of ISIS, said Prof. Massie.

“It would be impossible to maintain the mission in Syria without significant presence in Iraq,” he said. “We would not have the physical presence to prevent the establishment of ISIS-linked terrorist networks or in Iraq, both in Iraq and Syria, if there was a withdrawal of US forces.”

Past Commander of the training mission, May-finds. Dany Fortin, told her Hill Times in December that ISIS is still present.

“Daesh still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq. They have gone underground. They have returned to the guerrilla roots. They no longer have the ability to hold ground. If they do, they will be destroyed,” he said.

In a non-binding resolution on January 5th, Iraqi parliamentarians called on foreign troops to leave Iraq. One hundred and seventy deputies in the 329-seat chamber voted in favor. Kurdish and Sunni lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) Has spoken with Mohamed al-Halbousi, the Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, twice since the vote.

On January 6, a letter from the US Department of Homeland Security circulated suggesting that the United States was planning to leave Iraq. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the US had no plans to leave Iraq, and Chief of Staff General Mark Miley said the letter was circulated in an “honest mistake”.

The Iraqi government has not officially told the US that he should leave the country, according to New York Times.

Chris Kilford, a fellow at the Queen’s University Center for International Policy and Defense, said it would be “the most favorable outcome” for ISIS that people who once fought against them would now fight against themselves.

But Mr Kilford, a former defense attaché at Canada’s embassy in Turkey, said he did not think there would be a significant change in the fate of ISIS on the ground, as they still contain Russia and Syria.

Iran has said it will retaliate for the killing. At Iran’s National Security Council, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said a retaliation should be a direct and proportionate attack on US interests by Iranian forces, New York Times She reported. CNN reported that the military adviser to the Supreme Leader said Iran’s response would be “against military sites”. The threat of Iranian retaliation has led to the temporary suspension of the Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq.

The NDP wants troops back home, Trudeau telling the Canadians his plans

In a tweet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) To tell the Canadian public what his plan is for Canadian troops in Iraq.

Although Mr Trudeau has not commented publicly on the airstrike or increased US-Iranian tensions, on January 6 he tweeted that “the security and well-being of Canadians in the region is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor situations closely and encouraging hostess.

Since the airstrike, Mr Trudeau has been in touch with a number of world leaders, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Council President Charles Michel, King Jordan, Abdullah II and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reading the conversation, it emphasizes the continuation of the fight against ISIS, as well as encouraging all parties to take de-escalating steps.

With little impact in the region, there is not much Canada can do to actively degrade the growing U.S. tensions, Iran, experts told The Hill Times.

Mr Kilford said Canada does not have much diplomatic pressure in the region to make changes.

“Although we are active in the region, we are resilient and need to see how this works,” he said. “I do not think that the entry between the US and Iran or Iraq (and) Iran will make any difference at all.”

In a Jan. 3 statement, conservative foreign workers and defense critics Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) And James Bezan (Selkirk – Interlake-Eastman, Man.) Said the party is “proud” of the work being done. from the NATO Mission, and reiterated a long-held desire for the government to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, which it pledged to do in 2018.

Prof. Massie said all Canada can do is prepare for emergency plans to evacuate its troops from the region, if needed.

NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins – James Bay, Ont.) Was among those who took to Twitter in recent days calling on the government “to bring our troops home. Parliament must act.”

NDP MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway, B.C.) said the Canadian government must “respect” the Iraqi Parliament’s request for foreign soldiers to leave the country. “It was a legitimate request,” Mr. Davies, “so I think we have to respect that.”

Prof. Massie said if Canada withdrew at the moment it would send the wrong message, as Canada would be the first country to be part of the coalition to withdraw troops.

“That would send the wrong message to our allies and the Canadian public.”

nmoss@hilltimes.com

Hill Times

Neil Moss

Neil Moss is a reporter at Hill Times covering federal policy, foreign policy, and defense.

Follow – nmoss@hilltimes.com

