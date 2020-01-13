advertisement

The internet is working very hard these days. Social media celebrated the confirmed relationship between Future and Lori Harvey by discharging epic memes that make fun of the couple overnight.

Key facts: In the past few hours, the Internet has released hilarious memes inspired by Lori / Future.

Key details: On Saturday, Lori shared a photo of her in a breathtaking bikini and made reference to Future’s new song “Life Is Good” in her caption.

Wait, there is more: Lori, Future and famous friends would be in Jamaica to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

Lori started the weekend by hopping on a private jet to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Future did everything for his girlfriend by filling the plane with a large number of rose petals, sumptuous birthday cakes and tons of white roses. The group arrived in Jamaica and headed to a huge mansion to start the party. The house was decorated with gold balloons that said “Happy Birthday Lori”. (The Blast)

Before you leave: At the end of December 2019, a clip suggested that the Future sneakers were in Lori’s hotel room.

