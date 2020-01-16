advertisement

Junior striker has several Division I scholarships and continues to help the Vikings achieve the goals of the Catholic League and state championship.

WARMINSTER – Daeshon Shepherd and those who have seen him play for Archbishop Wood in the past two years shouldn’t have been surprised that he was hired by the Division I colleges to play basketball.

But when the first offer came, Shepherd couldn’t believe it.

“It was surprising,” he said. “There were many universities. I just didn’t think I would ever be in that position. I just didn’t see myself recruited.

“Especially where I come from. Many, many children don’t come out. I was excited when I got my first offer. “

Shepherd, who lives in Norristown, has not yet made a college decision and will probably not have a dozen scholarship offers until next off-season or in his final year. However, the first grant also stands out because it comes from the nearby Temple University.

“Especially since it was from the temple,” said Shepherd. “I didn’t even know they were looking at me. I was just excited.”

Every year when he’s a forest, Shepherd has improved and fallen off the bank as a skinny, raw newbie. In the second season he entertained the crowd with highlight role dunks and showed the ability to dominate as a slasher and shooter in big games.

Now, as a junior, he’s physically grown to 6-foot-6 and he’s gotten stronger.

“It is still growing,” said Woods coach John Mosco. “He is 6-6 and works hard in the weight room, on and off the field and in the classroom.”

Wood improved to 11: 3 and 7: 0 in the Philadelphia Catholic League on Wednesday, winning 88: 48 against Lansdale Catholic and playing the big home game against Roman Catholic on Sunday.

When he was in eighth grade, the Wood Coaching employee first noticed Shepherd. He even attended the team’s Catholic championship game at Palestra against Neumann-Goretti in 2017.

“Someone we know called and said,” You should see this guy, “said Mosco.” My assistant looked at him. They went to school and his parents decided to send him here. “

Shepherd said he knew some of his future teammates on social media, but it was still a change when he finally entered campus as a freshman.

“It’s very different to play with these guys,” he said. “Guys from where I live don’t like these guys from the city. But I think I fit in pretty well.”

From the start, he and Point Guard Rahsool Diggins, also a Division I recruit, seemed to have chemistry on the pitch. You could almost rely on them for one connection per game.

“We pretty much only have eye contact,” said Shepherd. “Basically, that’s it.”

Shepherd can really immerse basketball and he’s been doing it for quite a while.

“When I was 12,” he said with a smile. “I was in seventh grade. I was probably like 5-10. It feels good.”

But there are so many other aspects of his game that he had to work on to succeed at Wood and draw the attention of so many colleges.

“My shooting got better,” said Shepherd. “I used to be bigger than everyone else, so I played (in color), but when I got here, I became more of a guard.”

And not only aggressively.

“He’s really better,” said Mosco. “He really protects the best team player and tries to play defense. He asks each game,” I want to protect the best player. “

“He’s trying to expand his game, not just in dunking or offensive, but also in defense and rebound.”

A year ago, Wood had a lot of success with a mostly second core, and the team finally reached the state 5A title game in Hershey. Now juniors have higher expectations.

“Reaching the Palestra means everything to us,” said Shepherd, referring to the semi-finals and finals of the Catholic League. “That is all we are focusing on. Especially states too. That is our goal.”

