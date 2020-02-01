advertisement

Dutch potato producers have been accused of jeopardizing the effectiveness of the industry’s limited number of fungicides through “irresponsible” practices.

Growers at the SAC Association of Potato Producers conference at Scone heard independent agronomist Denis Buckley describe what he called the Dutch approach to the application of fungicides as “senseless and irresponsible”, even though the industry “clings for life” to the crop protection products available to it.

“They use the fungicides extensively in isolation and the result is that they push the downy mildew fungus toward reduced resistance or sensitivity to these fungicides,” he said.

“They don’t use mixtures, but blocks of unique products or active ingredients.”

Buckley warned that the loss of major fungicide groups meant that late blight remained the greatest threat to global potato production, and predicted that the attitude of industry regulators would only change if it did. of global food shortage.

“Food is plentiful all over the western world and that means that the current pesticide regulatory regime will remain brutal,” he said.

“I see no way around this. But if food becomes scarce, then all of a sudden production will be the key to survival, and governments will do anything to increase production.

“If we find ourselves stuck with downy mildew in potatoes or downy mildew in onions and there is a generalized poor harvest, we will get a sudden change of attitude, and in the legislation, there are plans to issue emergency approvals for chemicals that have not gone through the entire regulatory process. “

The veteran agronomist had little hope that genetics would solve the threat of late blight and said that despite new varieties being selected, they would not provide a complete solution.

He added: “It takes 10 years to discover the Achilles heels of new varieties, and we wouldn’t want to start with a clean sheet of paper with a farm full of new varieties. We could do with the genetic modification of our existing varieties because we already know how to grow them. “

He hoped that the new Crispr gene editing technology, which involves modifying rather than inserting genes, would prove more politically acceptable than genetic modification.

He said: “If we get that, we have a chance to fight – until the late blight fungus defeats these resistant genes. He’s so smart that he’s likely to defeat a resistant gene. now we had fungicides, which kept the potato crop going.

“Mother nature usually has the last word.”

Buckley predicted that rising costs would continue to rise, that the carbon footprint of agricultural products would deteriorate, and that the risk to individual farming businesses would increase as the loss of active ingredients increased the risk of crop failure.

