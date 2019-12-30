advertisement

The second year of B.C.’s employer health tax has arrived to replace the Medical Services Plan premiums, and for many small businesses, the year 2020 is when they have to write their first checks.

As larger businesses and local governments began paying installment tax during 2019, small businesses that simply clear the $ 500,000 salary threshold have a March 31 deadline to pay last year’s tax. Larger businesses have the same deadline to pay the remainder of their 2019 employer health tax.

advertisement

Small businesses have at least paid MSP premiums to their employees, so for them it is a new payroll cost. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business estimates that more than 40 percent of small and medium-sized businesses have to pay for it. For many people it is on top of higher property taxes, as municipalities raise fees to pass on the extra spending of their salaries.

Final bills for MSP premiums came out in December, though individuals and businesses are still waiting for any debt. The finance ministry also reminds people who have set up automatic bank payments to MSPs to cancel them, or they will continue to send money to the province.

Employer health tax is created to replace MSP income, so it’s likely to cost eligible businesses more than MSP, says Ken Peacock, B.C.’s Business Council chief economist. This was due to the fact that the business accounted for only half of the province’s MSP revenues, with the remainder being paid directly by individuals.

“The total employer health tax collection is about $ 1.8 billion, up from $ 1.9 billion this year,” Peacock said in an interview with Black Press. “Before the employer health tax came, people heard about it, but until you write that check, that’s when reality hits.”

In the final days of 2019, B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan called for the elimination of premiums as the largest middle-class tax cut in B.C. history. This has been discussed by B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, who notes that the Gordon Campbell government cut personal income taxes by 25 percent across the board after taking office in 2001.

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on taxation, forestry and CleanBC

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on taxation, union work and ICBC

Both major parties campaigned in 2017 to eliminate the MSP, with its collection bureaucracy contracted in 2004 with a US back office company called Maximus Corp. NDP and B.C. The Liberals both promised to cut it by half in 2018, but the NDP did not mention replacing it with a payroll tax like Ontario and Quebec have.

Peacock says the employer health tax adds to business tax increases, including higher corporate income tax and increased carbon tax that is no longer offset by income tax cuts. The cancellation of the harmonized sales tax and the return of the provincial sales tax on business inputs is the biggest hit in recent years, though many have forgotten the change forced by a petition to defeat HST in 2010.

Wage costs and taxes are putting increasing pressure on businesses to opt for full-time contract work, accelerating an already strong propensity for the “gig economy” where people work hard to pay their bills. , said Peacock.

Employer health tax and corporate income tax are an additional burden for B.C. the forestry industry, which has fired employees and contractors across the province. Horgan downplayed the effect in a year-end interview with Black Press.

“Large forestry companies would pay MSP premiums to their employees anyway, so employer health taxes will be a benefit to them as they will pay less,” Horgan said. “I don’t believe the employer health tax is the problem that BC Liberals make it real. What is more important is the small business operators [below the $ 500,000 salary threshold] who had to pay premiums of MSPs, whether they were profitable or not, no longer have to pay them. “

The employer health tax is applicable at a rate of 2.9 percent of payroll costs, including salaries and benefits, totaling more than $ 500,000 per year. Organizations larger than $ 1.5 million pay at a rate of 1.95 percent. Businesses owed up to $ 2,925 for 2019 must pay by March 31, 2020.

The province is paying the tax to health authorities and school districts and has granted an exemption for nonprofit and charitable payrolls of up to $ 1.5 million.

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement