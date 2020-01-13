The Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 are presented in Santa Monica and honor both film and television projects. TheWrap will update the winners live as soon as they are announced.
The first prize of the evening went to Joaquin Phoenix for his appearance in “Joker”.
The nominations were announced in December, with Netflix’s “The Irishman” leading all films in nominations with 14 nods, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Adapted Screenplay”. Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” came second with 12 nominations, followed by “Little Women” with nine, “1917” and “Marriage Story” with eight and “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker” and “Parasite” with seven , Netflix was the most nominated studio, followed by Sony.
In the TV categories, the Netflix mini-series “When They See Us” led with six nominations, with “Schitt’s Creek” and “This Is Us” five and “Barry”, “Chernobyl”, “Fleabag”, “Fosse / Verdon “Ended up. “Game of Thrones”, “The Crown”, “The Good Fight”, “Unbelievable” and “Watchmen” each receive four.
The Critics’ Choice Awards are presented by members of the Critics Choice Organization, which emerged from joint membership of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association last year. The organization consists of more than 400 television, radio and internet critics and journalists. (TheWraps Steve Pond, Beatrice Verhoeven and Tony Maglio are members.)
While the real indicators of who has the upper hand in a tight Oscar race are being awarded the Producers Guild Awards on January 18, the SAG Awards on January 19, and the Directors Guild Awards on January 25, the Critics’ Choice Awards prides itself on being an accurate prediction of the Oscars.
In recent years, around 70% of CCA winners have received the Oscar. The two shows have 18 categories in common, and the number of matched winners ranged from 16 in 2014 and 2018 to a low of only eight in 2015. Last year, the Critics’ Choice voters went in only with the eventual Oscar winner Connection Among other things 10 categories, missing picture, actor, actress and both script categories.
The Critics’ Choice winner has won the Oscar for Best Film 14 times in the first 24 years of the CCA and six times in the past 10 years.
The show will also award a Lifetime Achievement Award to Eddie Murphy, who is also nominated for “Dolemite Is My Name”, and the fourth annual #SeeHer Award to actress Kristen Bell.
Taye Diggs hosts the show, which is broadcast on the CW Network.
Below you can see all nominees and winners.
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST PICTURE
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
Uncut gemstones
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage History
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker ** WINNER
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gemstones
BEST ACTRESS
Awkwafina – The farewell
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage History
Lupita Nyong’o – We
Saoirse Ronan – Little women
Charlize Theron – bomb
Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern – marriage story ** WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – bomb
Zhao Shuzhen – The farewell
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTOR
Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph – We
Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
bomb
The Irish ** WINNER
Knife out
Little woman
Marriage history
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
Best director
Noah Baumbach – marriage history
Greta Gerwig – Little women
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach – marriage history
Rian Johnson – knife out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Lulu Wang – The farewell
BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig – Little women
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Phedon Papamichael – Ford / Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
BEST EDITING
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gemstones
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford vs. Ferrari
Yang Jinmo – parasite
Fred Raskin – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Lee Smith – 1917
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite is my name
Julian Day – Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran – Little women
Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
bomb
Dolemite is my name
The Irishman
joker
Judy
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
rocket Man
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
Ad Astra
The aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION
abominably
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Missing link
Toy Story 4 ** WINNER
BEST ACTION FILM
1917
Avengers: Endgame ** WINNERS
Ford vs. Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far from home
BEST COMEDY
Book Smart
Dolemite is my name ** WINNER
The good bye
Jojo Rabbit
Knife out
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR FILM
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
midsommar
We ** WINNERS
BEST FOREIGN VOICE FILM
Atlantic
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
Parasite ** WINNER
Portrait of a burning lady
BEST SONG
Glasgow (no place like home) – Wild Rose
I will love myself again – Rocketman
I stand with you – breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Speechless – Aladdin
Spirit – The Lion King
Get up – Harriet
BEST RESULT
Michael Abels – We
Alexandre Desplat – Little women
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – marriage history
Thomas Newman – 1917
Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
BEST DRAMASERIE
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
We are (NBC)
Guardian (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown – Who We Are (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO) ** WINNER
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer – Killing Night (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) ** WINNER
Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook – Successor (HBO)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Best supporting actor in a drama series
Asante Blackk – Who We Are (NBC)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple) ** WINNER
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley – We Are (NBC)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Tim Blake Nelson – Guardian (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMASERIE
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO) ** WINNER
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – Who We Are (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The wonderful woman Maisel (Amazon)
Mother (CBS)
One day at a time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitts Creek (Pop)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) ** WINNER
Eugene Levy – Schitts Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd – Live with Yourself (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Shop Window (IFC)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
Best actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate – Dead For Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Wonderful Woman Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst – On the Way to a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
Catherine O’Hara – Schitts Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon) ** WINNER
Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy – Schitts Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) ** WINNER
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein – The wonderful woman Maisel (Amazon) ** WINNER
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy – Schitts Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)
BEST LIMITED ROW
Fang-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse / Verdon (FX)
The loudest voice (Showtime)
Incredible (Netflix)
If you see us (Netflix) ** WINNERS
Years and years (HBO)
BEST FILM FOR TELEVISION
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) ** WINNER
Guava Island (Amazonas)
Local son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever – Incredible (Netflix)
Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon (FX)
Best supporting actor in a limited series or film for television
Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)
Best support actress in a limited series or movie for television
Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette – Incredible (Netflix) ** WINNER
Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley – Fosse / Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Big mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (fox)
Undo (Amazon)
Best talk show
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last week tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) ** WINNER (tie)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) ** WINNERS (tie)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Live in front of a studio audience: Norman Lears everyday family life and The Jeffersons (ABC)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
