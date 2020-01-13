advertisement

The Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 are presented in Santa Monica and honor both film and television projects. TheWrap will update the winners live as soon as they are announced.

The first prize of the evening went to Joaquin Phoenix for his appearance in “Joker”.

The nominations were announced in December, with Netflix’s “The Irishman” leading all films in nominations with 14 nods, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Adapted Screenplay”. Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” came second with 12 nominations, followed by “Little Women” with nine, “1917” and “Marriage Story” with eight and “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker” and “Parasite” with seven , Netflix was the most nominated studio, followed by Sony.

In the TV categories, the Netflix mini-series “When They See Us” led with six nominations, with “Schitt’s Creek” and “This Is Us” five and “Barry”, “Chernobyl”, “Fleabag”, “Fosse / Verdon “Ended up. “Game of Thrones”, “The Crown”, “The Good Fight”, “Unbelievable” and “Watchmen” each receive four.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are presented by members of the Critics Choice Organization, which emerged from joint membership of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association last year. The organization consists of more than 400 television, radio and internet critics and journalists. (TheWraps Steve Pond, Beatrice Verhoeven and Tony Maglio are members.)

While the real indicators of who has the upper hand in a tight Oscar race are being awarded the Producers Guild Awards on January 18, the SAG Awards on January 19, and the Directors Guild Awards on January 25, the Critics’ Choice Awards prides itself on being an accurate prediction of the Oscars.

In recent years, around 70% of CCA winners have received the Oscar. The two shows have 18 categories in common, and the number of matched winners ranged from 16 in 2014 and 2018 to a low of only eight in 2015. Last year, the Critics’ Choice voters went in only with the eventual Oscar winner Connection Among other things 10 categories, missing picture, actor, actress and both script categories.

The Critics’ Choice winner has won the Oscar for Best Film 14 times in the first 24 years of the CCA and six times in the past 10 years.

The show will also award a Lifetime Achievement Award to Eddie Murphy, who is also nominated for “Dolemite Is My Name”, and the fourth annual #SeeHer Award to actress Kristen Bell.

Taye Diggs hosts the show, which is broadcast on the CW Network.

Below you can see all nominees and winners.

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST PICTURE

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Uncut gemstones

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage History

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker ** WINNER

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gemstones

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina – The farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage History

Lupita Nyong’o – We

Saoirse Ronan – Little women

Charlize Theron – bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – marriage story ** WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – bomb

Zhao Shuzhen – The farewell

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTOR

Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – We

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

bomb

The Irish ** WINNER

Knife out

Little woman

Marriage history

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Best director

Noah Baumbach – marriage history

Greta Gerwig – Little women

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach – marriage history

Rian Johnson – knife out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Lulu Wang – The farewell

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – Little women

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Phedon Papamichael – Ford / Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gemstones

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford vs. Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – parasite

Fred Raskin – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite is my name

Julian Day – Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran – Little women

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

bomb

Dolemite is my name

The Irishman

joker

Judy

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

rocket Man

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Ad Astra

The aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

abominably

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Missing link

Toy Story 4 ** WINNER

BEST ACTION FILM

1917

Avengers: Endgame ** WINNERS

Ford vs. Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far from home

BEST COMEDY

Book Smart

Dolemite is my name ** WINNER

The good bye

Jojo Rabbit

Knife out

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR FILM

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

midsommar

We ** WINNERS

BEST FOREIGN VOICE FILM

Atlantic

Les Misérables

Pain and fame

Parasite ** WINNER

Portrait of a burning lady

BEST SONG

Glasgow (no place like home) – Wild Rose

I will love myself again – Rocketman

I stand with you – breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Speechless – Aladdin

Spirit – The Lion King

Get up – Harriet

BEST RESULT

Michael Abels – We

Alexandre Desplat – Little women

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – marriage history

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMASERIE

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

We are (NBC)

Guardian (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – Who We Are (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO) ** WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Night (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) ** WINNER

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Successor (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Asante Blackk – Who We Are (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple) ** WINNER

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – We Are (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – Guardian (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMASERIE

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO) ** WINNER

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – Who We Are (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The wonderful woman Maisel (Amazon)

Mother (CBS)

One day at a time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitts Creek (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) ** WINNER

Eugene Levy – Schitts Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – Live with Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Shop Window (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Best actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate – Dead For Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Wonderful Woman Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On the Way to a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitts Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon) ** WINNER

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy – Schitts Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) ** WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein – The wonderful woman Maisel (Amazon) ** WINNER

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitts Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

BEST LIMITED ROW

Fang-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse / Verdon (FX)

The loudest voice (Showtime)

Incredible (Netflix)

If you see us (Netflix) ** WINNERS

Years and years (HBO)

BEST FILM FOR TELEVISION

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) ** WINNER

Guava Island (Amazonas)

Local son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Incredible (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon (FX)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or film for television

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

Best support actress in a limited series or movie for television

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette – Incredible (Netflix) ** WINNER

Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – Fosse / Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Big mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (fox)

Undo (Amazon)

Best talk show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last week tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) ** WINNER (tie)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) ** WINNERS (tie)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in front of a studio audience: Norman Lears everyday family life and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

The scene at TheWraps Oscar Contenders Showcase for the best short films (photos)



The Oscar Contenders Showcase guests for TheWrap’s best short films were moderated by Steve Pond, the award-winning editor of TheWrap. These included Chris McCaleb, director of “Real.Live.Girl”, Bonnie-Kathleen Ryan, director of “Balloon”, Jeremy Merrifield, “Miller & Son” director Asher Jelinsky, “Curse of the Monkeybird – A Looney Tunes Cartoon” -Director Pete Browngardt and “Exit 12” -Director Mohammad Gorjestani. Ted Soqui for TheWrap

The showcase was moderated by TheWraps Award Editor Steve Pond

