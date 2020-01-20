The 2020 SAG Awards are underway. The evening’s first award goes to Tony Shalhoub, the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for a male actor in a comedy series.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the award for best actress in a comedy series for “Fleabag”. The best ensemble in a comedy series also went to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. Rachel Brosnahan paid tribute to Brian Tarantina, who died in November at the age of 60.
Laura Dern was recognized as the best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story”. Brad Pitt won for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.
Earlier that night, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones won the Best Stunt Ensemble Awards. Leonardo DiCaprio will honor his co-star “This Boy’s Life”, Robert De Niro, with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.
The SAG Awards are presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Kristen Bill was the host.
See the list of winners below.
MOVIES
Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role
CHRISTIAN BALE / Ken Miles – “FORD vs. FERRARI”
LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Rick Dalton – “ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD”
ADAM DRIVER / Charlie Barber – “HISTORY”
TARON EGERTON / Elton John – “ROCKETMAN”
JOAQUIN PHOENIX / Arthur Fleck – “JOKER”
Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role
CYNTHIA ERIVO / Harriet / Minty – “HARRIET”
SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Nicole Barber – “HISTORY”
LUPITA NYONG’O / Adelaide Wilson / Red – “US”
CHARLIZE THERON / Megyn Kelly – “BOMBSHELL”
RENÉE ZELLWEGER / Judy Garland – “JUDY”
Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role
JAMIE FOXX / Walter McMillian – “Mercy ONLY”
TOM HANKS / Fred Rogers – “A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD”
AL PACINO / Jimmy Hoffa – “THE IRISHMAN”
JOE PESCI / Russell Bufalino – “THE IRISHMAN”
BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth – “ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD ** WINNER
Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role
LAURA DERN / Nora Fanshaw – “HISTORY” ** WINNER
SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Rosie – “JOJO RABBIT
NICOLE KIDMAN / Gretchen Carlson – “BOMBSHELL”
JENNIFER LOPEZ / Ramona – “HUSTLERS”
MARGOT ROBBIE / Kayla Pospisil – “BOMBSHELL”
Excellent performance due to a cast in a film
BOMB
CONNIE BRITTON / Beth Ailes
ALLISON JANNEY / Susan Estrich
NICOLE KIDMAN / Gretchen Carlson
JOHN LITHGOW / Roger Ailes
MALCOLM McDOWELL / Rupert Murdoch
KATE McKINNON / Jess Carr
MARGOT ROBBIE / Kayla Pospisil
CHARLISE THERON / Megyn Kelly
THE IRISHMAN
BOBBY CANNAVALE / Thin razor
ROBERT DE NIRO / Frank Sheeran
STEPHEN GRAHAM / Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano
HARVEY KEITEL / Angelo Bruno
AL PACINO / Jimmy Hoffa
ANNA PAQUIN / Elderly Peggy Sheeran
JOE PESCI / Russell Bufalino
RAY ROMANO / Bill Bufalino
JOJO RABBIT
ALFIE ALLEN / Finkel
ROMAN GRIFFIN DAVIS / Jojo
SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Rosie
THOMASIN McKENZIE / Elsa
STEPHEN MERCHANT / Deertz
SAM ROCKWELL / Capt. Klenzendorf
TAIKA WAITITI / Adolf
Rebel Wilson / Miss Rahm
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
AUSTIN BUTLER / Tex
JULIA BUTTERS / Trudi
BRUCE DERN / George Spahn
LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Rick Dalton
DAKOTA FANNING / Squeaky Pious
EMILE HIRSCH / Jay Sebring
DAMIAN LEWIS / Steve McQueen
MIKE MOH / Bruce Lee
TIMOTHY OLYPHANT / James Stacy
AL PACINO / Marvin Schwarz
Luke Perry / Wayne Maunder
BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth
MARGARET QUALLEY / Pussycat
MARGOT ROBBIE / Sharon Tate
PARASITE
CHANG HYAE JIN / Chung Sook
CHO YEO JEONG / Yeon Kyo
CHOI WOO SHIK / Ki Woo
JUN JUNG HYEON / Da Song
YOUNG ZISO / Da Hye
LEE YOUNG EUN / Moon Gwang
LEE SUN KYUN / Dong Ik
PARK MYUNG HOON / Geun Se
PARK SO DAM / Ki Jung
SONG KANG HO / Ki Taek
Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a movie
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” ** WINNER“FORD v FERRARI”
“THE IRISHMAN”
“JOKER”
“ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD”
WATCH TV
Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or limited series
MAHERSHALA ALI / Wayne Hays – “TRUE DETECTIVE”
RUSSELL CROWE / Roger Ailes – “THE LOUDEST VOICE”
JARED HARRIS / Valery Legasov – “CHERNOBYL”
JHARREL JEROME / Korey Wise – “IF YOU SEE US”
SAM ROCKWELL / Bob Fosse – “FOSSE / VERDON”
Excellent performance by an actress in a television film or limited series
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Dee Dee Blanchard – “THE DEED”
TONI COLLETTE / Det. Grace Rasmussen – “INCREDIBLE”
JOEY KING / Gypsy Rose Blanchard – “THE DEED”
EMILY WATSON / Ulana Khomyuk – “CHERNOBYL”
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Gwen Verdon – “FOSSE / VERDON”
Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series
STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”
STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler – “THE MORNING SHOW”
BILLY CRUDUP / Corey Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”
PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THE TURNS”
DAVID HARBOR / Jim Hopper – “STRANGER THINGS”
Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series
JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret – “THE CROWN”
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”
JODIE COMER / Villanelle – “KILL EVA”
ELISABETH MOSS / Offred / June – “THE HANDMAID”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
ALAN ARKIN / Norman Newlander – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”
MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”
BILL HADER / Barry – “BARRY”
ANDREW SCOTT / The Priest – “FLEABAG”
TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman – “THE WONDERFUL WOMAN. MAISEL ”** WINNER
Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”
ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson – “THE WONDERFUL WOMAN. MAISEL ”
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel – “THE WONDERFUL WOMAN. MAISEL ”
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag – “FLEABAG” ** WINNER
Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series
BIG SMALL LIES
IAIN ARMITAGE / Ziggy Chapman
DARBY CAMP / Chloe Mackenzie
CHLOE COLEMAN / Skye Carlson
CAMERON CROVETTI / Josh Wright
NICHOLAS CROVETTI / Max Wright
LAURA DERN / Renata Klein
MARTIN DONOVAN / Martin Howard
MERRIN DUNGEY / Det.Adrienne Quinlan
CRYSTAL FOX / Elizabeth Howard
Ivy George / Amabella Klein
NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright
ZOË KRAVITZ / Bonnie Carlson
KATHRYN NEWTON / Abigail Carlson
JEFFREY NORDLING / Gordon Klein
DENIS O’HARE / Ira Farber
ADAM SCOTT / Ed Mackenzie
ALEXANDER SKARSG?… RD / Perry Wright
DOUGLAS SMITH / Corey Brockfield
MERYL STREEP / Mary Louise Wright
JAMES TUPPER / Nathan Carlson
ROBIN WEIGERT / Dr. Amanda Reisman
REESE WITHERSPOON / Madeline Mackenzie
SHAILENE WOODLEY / Jane Chapman
THE CROWN
MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
CHARLES DANCE / Lord Mountbatten
BEN DANIELS / Lord Snowdon
ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
Charles Edwards / Martin Charteris
TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry
DAVID RINTOUL / Michael Adeane
JASON WATKINS / Harold Wilson
GAME OF THRONES
ALFIE ALLEN / Theon Greyjoy
PILOU ASBÆK / Euron Greyjoy
JACOB ANDERSON / Gray worm
JOHN BRADLEY / Samwell Tarly
GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE / Brienne von Tarth
EMILIA CLARKE / Daenerys Targaryen
NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU / Jaime Lannister
BEN CROMPTON / Dolorous Edd
LIAM CUNNINGHAM / Davos Seaworth
JOE DEMPSIE / Gendry
PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister
RICHARD DORMER / Beric Dondarrion
NATHALIE EMMANUEL / Missandei
JEROME FLYNN / Bronn
IAIN GLEN / Jorah Mormont
KIT HARINGTON / Jon Snow
LENA HEADEY / Cersei Lannister
ISAAC HEMPSTEAD WRIGHT / Bran Stark
CONLETH HILL / Varys
KRISTOFER HIVJU / Tormund Giantsbane
RORY McCANN / The Dog
HANNAH MURRAY / Gilly
STAZ NAIR / Qhono
DANIEL PORTMAN / Podrick Payne
BELLA RAMSEY / Lyanna Mormont
RICHARD RYCROFT / Maester Wolkan
CARICE VAN HOUTEN / Melisandre
SOPHIE TURNER / Sansa Stark
RUPERT VANSITTART / Yohn Royce
MAISIE WILLIAMS / Arya Stark
THE HANDMAID
ALEXIS BLEDEL / Emily
MADELINE BREWER / Janine
AMANDA BRUGEL / Rita
ANN DOWD / Aunt Lydia
O-T FAGBENLE / Luke
JOSEPH FIENNES / Commander Waterford
KRISTEN GUTOSKIE / Martha Beth
NINA KIRI / Alma / Ofrobert
ASHLEIGH LaTHROP / Ofmatthew
ELISABETH MOSS / Offred / June
YVONNE STRAHOVSKI / Serena Joy
BAHIA WATSON / Oferic
BRADLEY WHITFORD / Commander Lawrence
SAMIRA WILEY / Moira
Strange things
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Elf
CARA BUONO / Karen Wheeler
JAKE BUSEY / Bruce
NATALIA DYER / Nancy Wheeler
CARY ELWES / Mayor Larry Kline
PRIAH FERGUSON / Erica Sinclair
BRETT GELMAN / Murray
DAVID HARBOR / Jim Hopper
MAYA HAWKE / Robin Buckley
CHARLIE HEATON / Jonathan Byers
ANDREY IVCHENKO / Grigori
Joe Keyer / Steve Harrington
GATE MATARAZZO / Dustin Henderson
CALEB McLAUGHLIN / Lucas Sinclair
DACRE MONTGOMERY / Billy Hargrove
Michael Park / Tom Holloway
FRANCESCA REALE / Heather Holloway
WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers
NOAH SCHNAPP / Will Byers
SADIE SINK / Max Mayfield
FINN WOLFHARD / Mike Wheeler
Outstanding performance of an ensemble in a comedy series
BARRY
NIKITA BOGOLYUBOV / Mayrbek
DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON / Jermaine
D’ARCY CARDEN / Natalie
ANDY CAREY / Eric
ANTHONY CARRIGAN / NoHo Hank
TROY CAYLAK / Akhmal
RIGHTOR DOYLE / Nick
PATRICIA FA’ASUA / Esther
ALEJANDRO FURTH / Antonio
SARAH GOLDBERG / Sally
NICK GRACER / Yandar
BILL HADER / Barry
KIRBY HOWELL-BAPTISTE / Sasha
MICHAEL IRBY / Cristobal Sifuentes
JOHN PIRRUCCELLO / Det.John Loach
STEPHEN ROOT / Monroe Fuchs
HENRY WINKLER / Gene Cousineau
fleabag
SIAN CLIFFORD / Claire
OLIVIA COLMAN / Godmother
BRETT GELMAN / Martin
BILL PATERSON / dad
ANDREW SCOTT / The Priest
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag
THE KOMINSKY METHOD
JENNA LYNG ADAMS / Darshani
ALAN ARKIN / Norman Newlander
Sarah Baker / Mindy Kominsky
CASEY THOMAS BROWN / Lane
MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky
LISA EDELSTEIN / Phoebe
PAUL REISER / Martin
Graham Rogers / Judas
JANE SEYMOUR / Madelyn
MELISSA TANG / Margaret
Nancy Travis / Lisa
THE WONDERFUL WOMAN. MAISEL ** WINNER
CAROLINE AARON / Shirley Maisel
ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel
MARIN HINKLE / Rose Weissman
STEPHANIE HSU / Mei
JOEL JOHNSTONE / Archie Cleary
JANE LYNCH / Sophie Lennon
LEROY McCLAIN / Shy Baldwin
KEVIN POLLAK / Moishe Maisel
TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman
MATILDA SZYDAGIS / Zelda
BRIAN TARANTINA / Jackie
MICHAEL ZEGEN / Joel Maisel
SCHITT’S CREEK
CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
Emily Hampshire / Stevie Budd
Daniel Levy / David Rose
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
Sarah Levy / Twyla Sands
DUSTIN MILLIGAN / Ted Mullens
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose
NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
GAME OF THE ROTATES ** WINNERS
GLOW
Strange things
THE WALKING DEAD
Watch men
Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)
-
Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.
-
BEST PICTURE
“Ford vs. Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker,”
“Little woman,”
“Marriage story”
“1917”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite” (in the picture)
neon
-
Best director
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture),
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Netflix
-
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture)
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Warner Bros.
-
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bomb”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture)
Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment
-
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured)
Sony Pictures
-
THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured),
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bomb”
STXfilms
-
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Knife out,”
“Marriage story” (pictured),
“1917”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
Netflix
-
BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker,”
“Little woman,”
“The Two Popes” (in the picture)
Peter Mountain / Netflix
-
BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY
“The Irishman”
“Joker,”
“The lighthouse” (in the picture),
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen
-
BEST FILM EDITING
“Ford vs. Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker,”
“Parasite”
Netflix
-
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker,”
“Little Women” (in the picture),
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Sony
-
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Bombshell” (in the picture)
“Joker,”
“Judy”
“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”
“1917”
Lions gate
-
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
“Joker,”
“Little Women” (in the picture),
“Marriage story”
“1917”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Fox Searchlight
-
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4
“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured),
“I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman”
“I stand with you”, “breakthrough”
“Stand Up” by “Harriet”
Disney
-
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner),
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
Universal
-
BEST SOUND EDITING
“Ford vs. Ferrari”
“Joker,”
“1917”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured)
Walt Disney Studios
-
BEST SOUND MIXING
“Ad Astra” (in the picture)
“Ford vs. Ferrari”
“Joker,”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
20th Century Fox
-
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
“Avengers: Endgame”
“The Irishman”
“The Lion King” (pictured),
“1917”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Disney
-
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
“Corpus Christi”, Poland
“Honeyland”, North Macedonia
“Les Misérables”, France
“Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured)
“Parasite”, South Korea
Sony Pictures Classics
-
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“I lost my body”
“Klaus”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4” (in the picture)
Disney-Pixar
-
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
“Dcera (daughter)”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull” (in the picture)
“Unforgettable”
“Sister”
Pixar
-
BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION
“American factory”
“The cave” (in the picture),
“The Edge of Democracy”
“For Sama”
“Honey Country”
Nat Geo
-
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
“In absence,”
“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured)
“Life overtakes me”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha”
Netflix
-
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
“Brotherhood,”
“Nefta Football Club” (in the picture)
“The window of the neighbors”
“Saria”
“A sister”
Mubi
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th
Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.