The 2020 SAG Awards are underway. The evening’s first award goes to Tony Shalhoub, the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for a male actor in a comedy series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the award for best actress in a comedy series for “Fleabag”. The best ensemble in a comedy series also went to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. Rachel Brosnahan paid tribute to Brian Tarantina, who died in November at the age of 60.

Laura Dern was recognized as the best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story”. Brad Pitt won for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

Earlier that night, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones won the Best Stunt Ensemble Awards. Leonardo DiCaprio will honor his co-star “This Boy’s Life”, Robert De Niro, with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

The SAG Awards are presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Kristen Bill was the host.

See the list of winners below.

MOVIES

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role

CHRISTIAN BALE / Ken Miles – “FORD vs. FERRARI”

LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Rick Dalton – “ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD”

ADAM DRIVER / Charlie Barber – “HISTORY”

TARON EGERTON / Elton John – “ROCKETMAN”

JOAQUIN PHOENIX / Arthur Fleck – “JOKER”

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Harriet / Minty – “HARRIET”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Nicole Barber – “HISTORY”

LUPITA NYONG’O / Adelaide Wilson / Red – “US”

CHARLIZE THERON / Megyn Kelly – “BOMBSHELL”

RENÉE ZELLWEGER / Judy Garland – “JUDY”

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role

JAMIE FOXX / Walter McMillian – “Mercy ONLY”

TOM HANKS / Fred Rogers – “A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD”

AL PACINO / Jimmy Hoffa – “THE IRISHMAN”

JOE PESCI / Russell Bufalino – “THE IRISHMAN”

BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth – “ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD ** WINNER

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role

LAURA DERN / Nora Fanshaw – “HISTORY” ** WINNER

SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Rosie – “JOJO RABBIT

NICOLE KIDMAN / Gretchen Carlson – “BOMBSHELL”

JENNIFER LOPEZ / Ramona – “HUSTLERS”

MARGOT ROBBIE / Kayla Pospisil – “BOMBSHELL”

Excellent performance due to a cast in a film

BOMB

CONNIE BRITTON / Beth Ailes

ALLISON JANNEY / Susan Estrich

NICOLE KIDMAN / Gretchen Carlson

JOHN LITHGOW / Roger Ailes

MALCOLM McDOWELL / Rupert Murdoch

KATE McKINNON / Jess Carr

MARGOT ROBBIE / Kayla Pospisil

CHARLISE THERON / Megyn Kelly

THE IRISHMAN

BOBBY CANNAVALE / Thin razor

ROBERT DE NIRO / Frank Sheeran

STEPHEN GRAHAM / Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano

HARVEY KEITEL / Angelo Bruno

AL PACINO / Jimmy Hoffa

ANNA PAQUIN / Elderly Peggy Sheeran

JOE PESCI / Russell Bufalino

RAY ROMANO / Bill Bufalino

JOJO RABBIT

ALFIE ALLEN / Finkel

ROMAN GRIFFIN DAVIS / Jojo

SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Rosie

THOMASIN McKENZIE / Elsa

STEPHEN MERCHANT / Deertz

SAM ROCKWELL / Capt. Klenzendorf

TAIKA WAITITI / Adolf

Rebel Wilson / Miss Rahm

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

AUSTIN BUTLER / Tex

JULIA BUTTERS / Trudi

BRUCE DERN / George Spahn

LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Rick Dalton

DAKOTA FANNING / Squeaky Pious

EMILE HIRSCH / Jay Sebring

DAMIAN LEWIS / Steve McQueen

MIKE MOH / Bruce Lee

TIMOTHY OLYPHANT / James Stacy

AL PACINO / Marvin Schwarz

Luke Perry / Wayne Maunder

BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth

MARGARET QUALLEY / Pussycat

MARGOT ROBBIE / Sharon Tate

PARASITE

CHANG HYAE JIN / Chung Sook

CHO YEO JEONG / Yeon Kyo

CHOI WOO SHIK / Ki Woo

JUN JUNG HYEON / Da Song

YOUNG ZISO / Da Hye

LEE YOUNG EUN / Moon Gwang

LEE SUN KYUN / Dong Ik

PARK MYUNG HOON / Geun Se

PARK SO DAM / Ki Jung

SONG KANG HO / Ki Taek

Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a movie

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” ** WINNER“FORD v FERRARI”

“THE IRISHMAN”

“JOKER”

“ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD”

WATCH TV

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or limited series

MAHERSHALA ALI / Wayne Hays – “TRUE DETECTIVE”

RUSSELL CROWE / Roger Ailes – “THE LOUDEST VOICE”

JARED HARRIS / Valery Legasov – “CHERNOBYL”

JHARREL JEROME / Korey Wise – “IF YOU SEE US”

SAM ROCKWELL / Bob Fosse – “FOSSE / VERDON”

Excellent performance by an actress in a television film or limited series

PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Dee Dee Blanchard – “THE DEED”

TONI COLLETTE / Det. Grace Rasmussen – “INCREDIBLE”

JOEY KING / Gypsy Rose Blanchard – “THE DEED”

EMILY WATSON / Ulana Khomyuk – “CHERNOBYL”

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Gwen Verdon – “FOSSE / VERDON”

Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”

STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler – “THE MORNING SHOW”

BILLY CRUDUP / Corey Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THE TURNS”

DAVID HARBOR / Jim Hopper – “STRANGER THINGS”

Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret – “THE CROWN”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”

JODIE COMER / Villanelle – “KILL EVA”

ELISABETH MOSS / Offred / June – “THE HANDMAID”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

ALAN ARKIN / Norman Newlander – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

BILL HADER / Barry – “BARRY”

ANDREW SCOTT / The Priest – “FLEABAG”

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman – “THE WONDERFUL WOMAN. MAISEL ”** WINNER

Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”

ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson – “THE WONDERFUL WOMAN. MAISEL ”

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel – “THE WONDERFUL WOMAN. MAISEL ”

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag – “FLEABAG” ** WINNER

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series

BIG SMALL LIES

IAIN ARMITAGE / Ziggy Chapman

DARBY CAMP / Chloe Mackenzie

CHLOE COLEMAN / Skye Carlson

CAMERON CROVETTI / Josh Wright

NICHOLAS CROVETTI / Max Wright

LAURA DERN / Renata Klein

MARTIN DONOVAN / Martin Howard

MERRIN DUNGEY / Det.Adrienne Quinlan

CRYSTAL FOX / Elizabeth Howard

Ivy George / Amabella Klein

NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright

ZOË KRAVITZ / Bonnie Carlson

KATHRYN NEWTON / Abigail Carlson

JEFFREY NORDLING / Gordon Klein

DENIS O’HARE / Ira Farber

ADAM SCOTT / Ed Mackenzie

ALEXANDER SKARSG?… RD / Perry Wright

DOUGLAS SMITH / Corey Brockfield

MERYL STREEP / Mary Louise Wright

JAMES TUPPER / Nathan Carlson

ROBIN WEIGERT / Dr. Amanda Reisman

REESE WITHERSPOON / Madeline Mackenzie

SHAILENE WOODLEY / Jane Chapman

THE CROWN

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

CHARLES DANCE / Lord Mountbatten

BEN DANIELS / Lord Snowdon

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

Charles Edwards / Martin Charteris

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

DAVID RINTOUL / Michael Adeane

JASON WATKINS / Harold Wilson

GAME OF THRONES

ALFIE ALLEN / Theon Greyjoy

PILOU ASBÆK / Euron Greyjoy

JACOB ANDERSON / Gray worm

JOHN BRADLEY / Samwell Tarly

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE / Brienne von Tarth

EMILIA CLARKE / Daenerys Targaryen

NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU / Jaime Lannister

BEN CROMPTON / Dolorous Edd

LIAM CUNNINGHAM / Davos Seaworth

JOE DEMPSIE / Gendry

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister

RICHARD DORMER / Beric Dondarrion

NATHALIE EMMANUEL / Missandei

JEROME FLYNN / Bronn

IAIN GLEN / Jorah Mormont

KIT HARINGTON / Jon Snow

LENA HEADEY / Cersei Lannister

ISAAC HEMPSTEAD WRIGHT / Bran Stark

CONLETH HILL / Varys

KRISTOFER HIVJU / Tormund Giantsbane

RORY McCANN / The Dog

HANNAH MURRAY / Gilly

STAZ NAIR / Qhono

DANIEL PORTMAN / Podrick Payne

BELLA RAMSEY / Lyanna Mormont

RICHARD RYCROFT / Maester Wolkan

CARICE VAN HOUTEN / Melisandre

SOPHIE TURNER / Sansa Stark

RUPERT VANSITTART / Yohn Royce

MAISIE WILLIAMS / Arya Stark

THE HANDMAID

ALEXIS BLEDEL / Emily

MADELINE BREWER / Janine

AMANDA BRUGEL / Rita

ANN DOWD / Aunt Lydia

O-T FAGBENLE / Luke

JOSEPH FIENNES / Commander Waterford

KRISTEN GUTOSKIE / Martha Beth

NINA KIRI / Alma / Ofrobert

ASHLEIGH LaTHROP / Ofmatthew

ELISABETH MOSS / Offred / June

YVONNE STRAHOVSKI / Serena Joy

BAHIA WATSON / Oferic

BRADLEY WHITFORD / Commander Lawrence

SAMIRA WILEY / Moira

Strange things

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Elf

CARA BUONO / Karen Wheeler

JAKE BUSEY / Bruce

NATALIA DYER / Nancy Wheeler

CARY ELWES / Mayor Larry Kline

PRIAH FERGUSON / Erica Sinclair

BRETT GELMAN / Murray

DAVID HARBOR / Jim Hopper

MAYA HAWKE / Robin Buckley

CHARLIE HEATON / Jonathan Byers

ANDREY IVCHENKO / Grigori

Joe Keyer / Steve Harrington

GATE MATARAZZO / Dustin Henderson

CALEB McLAUGHLIN / Lucas Sinclair

DACRE MONTGOMERY / Billy Hargrove

Michael Park / Tom Holloway

FRANCESCA REALE / Heather Holloway

WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers

NOAH SCHNAPP / Will Byers

SADIE SINK / Max Mayfield

FINN WOLFHARD / Mike Wheeler

Outstanding performance of an ensemble in a comedy series

BARRY

NIKITA BOGOLYUBOV / Mayrbek

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON / Jermaine

D’ARCY CARDEN / Natalie

ANDY CAREY / Eric

ANTHONY CARRIGAN / NoHo Hank

TROY CAYLAK / Akhmal

RIGHTOR DOYLE / Nick

PATRICIA FA’ASUA / Esther

ALEJANDRO FURTH / Antonio

SARAH GOLDBERG / Sally

NICK GRACER / Yandar

BILL HADER / Barry

KIRBY HOWELL-BAPTISTE / Sasha

MICHAEL IRBY / Cristobal Sifuentes

JOHN PIRRUCCELLO / Det.John Loach

STEPHEN ROOT / Monroe Fuchs

HENRY WINKLER / Gene Cousineau

fleabag

SIAN CLIFFORD / Claire

OLIVIA COLMAN / Godmother

BRETT GELMAN / Martin

BILL PATERSON / dad

ANDREW SCOTT / The Priest

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

JENNA LYNG ADAMS / Darshani

ALAN ARKIN / Norman Newlander

Sarah Baker / Mindy Kominsky

CASEY THOMAS BROWN / Lane

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky

LISA EDELSTEIN / Phoebe

PAUL REISER / Martin

Graham Rogers / Judas

JANE SEYMOUR / Madelyn

MELISSA TANG / Margaret

Nancy Travis / Lisa

THE WONDERFUL WOMAN. MAISEL ** WINNER

CAROLINE AARON / Shirley Maisel

ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel

MARIN HINKLE / Rose Weissman

STEPHANIE HSU / Mei

JOEL JOHNSTONE / Archie Cleary

JANE LYNCH / Sophie Lennon

LEROY McCLAIN / Shy Baldwin

KEVIN POLLAK / Moishe Maisel

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman

MATILDA SZYDAGIS / Zelda

BRIAN TARANTINA / Jackie

MICHAEL ZEGEN / Joel Maisel

SCHITT’S CREEK

CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt

Emily Hampshire / Stevie Budd

Daniel Levy / David Rose

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose

Sarah Levy / Twyla Sands

DUSTIN MILLIGAN / Ted Mullens

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose

NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer

JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt

KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

GAME OF THE ROTATES ** WINNERS

GLOW

Strange things

THE WALKING DEAD

Watch men

