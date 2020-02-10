advertisement

The 2020 Oscars are officially on the books. Sunday night included Bong Joon Ho and “Parasite”, which were awarded the best picture.

The film also won the Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Game trophies.

Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best actor for his leading role in “Joker”. Renée Zellweger was named best actress for the July Garland portrayal in “Judy”.

All winners and nominees can be found below.

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” * WINNER

Best animated function

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” * WINNER

Best animated short film

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair Love” * WINNER

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

Best original screenplay

“Knife out”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” * WINNER

Best adapted script

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit” * WINNER

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“The Two Popes”

Best live action short film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The window of the neighbors” * WINNERS

“Saria”

“A sister”

Best production design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” * WINNER

“Parasite”

Best costume design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women” * WINNERS

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best documentary

“American Factory” * WINNER

“The cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honey Country”

Best documentary short film

“In absence”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” * WINNER

“Life overtakes me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage History” * WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best sound editing

“Ford v Ferrari” * WINNER

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mix

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917” * WINNER

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Best camera

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

“1917” * WINNER

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Best film cut

“Ford v Ferrari” * WINNER

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Best visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917” * WINNER

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Bombshell” * WINNER

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Best international function

“Corpus Christi”

“Honey Country”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite” * WINNER

Best original score

“Joker” * WINNER

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best original song

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” in “Toy Story 4”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“(I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” * WINNER

“I stand with you” from “breakthrough”

“Stand Up” by “Harriet”

Best director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” * winner

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” * WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” * WINNER

best picture

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” * WINNER

