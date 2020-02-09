advertisement

The Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 were presented on Saturday in recognition of the best indie films from 2019.

Willem Dafoe won first prize, Best Supporting Actor, for his role in “The Lighthouse”. “Uncut Gems” was awarded the best cut, while the award for the best documentary went to “American Factory”. The best camera went to Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse”. “

Kelly Reichardt was presented with the Bonnie Award, which awards a director halfway through her career with an unlimited grant of $ 50,000. The John Cassavetes Award, which was given for the best game under $ 500,000, went to “Give Me Liberty”.

advertisement

Also read: Independent Spirit Awards 2020: The Best Jokes From Aubrey Plaza (So Far)

“Parasite” was recognized as the best international film. Zhao Shuzhen was recognized as the best supporting actress for her role in “The Farewell”. “Marriage Story” was recognized as the best screenplay. Adam Sandler was awarded Best Male Lead for his appearance in “Uncut Gems”, and Renée Zellweger received the Best Female Lead for her role in “Judy”.

And finally Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” won the night’s highest honor, “Best Feature”.

Also read: Could Spirit Awards finally be a brave alternative to the Oscars?

Aubrey Plaza hosted the award ceremony at IFC. The full list of winners can be found below:

BEST FEATURE (Award to the producer. Executing producers are not awarded.)

A hidden life

Producers: Elisabeth Bentley, Dario Bergesio, Grant Hill, Josh Jeter

clemency

Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong

The farewell winner **

Producers: Anita Gou, Daniele Melia, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Lulu Wang, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng

Marriage history

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

Uncut gemstones

Producers: Eli Bush, Sebastian Bär-McClard, Scott Rudin

BEST FIRST FUNCTION (Award to the director and producer)

Booksmart ** WINNER

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Katie Silberman

The rise

Director / Producer: Michael Angelo Covino

Producers: Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin

Diane

Directed by Kent Jones

Producers: Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan, Oren Moverman

The last black man in San Francisco

Director / Producer: Joe Talbot

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Khaliah Neal, Christina Oh

The mustang

Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Producer: Ilan Goldman

I’ll see you yesterday

Directed by Stefon Bristol

Producer: Spike Lee

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Awarded for the best feature film under $ 500,000 (Award for screenwriter, director and producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)

Burning stick

Screenwriter / director / producer: Phillip Youmans

Producers: Ojo Akinlana, Jakob Johnson, Karen Kaia Lebern, Mose Mayer, Wendell Pierce, Isaac Webb, Cassandra Youmans

Cole Well

Script / Direction: Tom Quinn

Producers: Joshua Blum, Alexandra Byer, Craig Shilowich, Matthew Thurm

Give me freedom ** WINNER

Screenwriter / director / producer: Kirill Mikhanovsky

Author / Producer: Alice Austen

Producers: Val Abel, Wally Hall, Michael Manasseri, George Rush, Sergey Shtern

Premature

Author / Director / Producer: Rashaad Ernesto Green

Writer: Zora Howard

Producer: Darren Dean, Joy Ganes

Wild nights with Emily

Author / Director / Producer: Madeleine Olnek

Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo, Casper Andreas and Max Rifkind-Barron

Best director

Alma Har’el, favorite

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Julius Onah, Luce

Robert Eggers, The lighthouse

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut gemstones**WINNER

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Marriage history**WINNER

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To dust

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut gemstones

Chinonye Chukwu, clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney, Soaring bird

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, I’ll see you yesterday**WINNER

Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, driveways

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, Knock the man down

Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener grass

James Montague and Craig W. Sanger, The vastness of the night

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

Jarin Blaschke, The lighthouse**WINNER

Natasha Braier, favorite

Chananun Kotrungroj, The third woman

Pavel Pogorzelski, midsommar

BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau, The third woman

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut gemstones**WINNER

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of trust

Louise Ford, The lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give me freedom

BEST FEMALE LEADERSHIP

Karen Allen, Cole Well

Hong Chau, driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Your smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy **WINNER

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust, Give me freedom

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The lighthouse

Matthias Schoenaerts, The mustang

Adam Sandler, Uncut gemstones**WINNER

BEST SUPPORT WOMAN

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, waves

Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give me freedom

Octavia Spencer, Luce

Zhao Shuzhen, The good bye**WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe, The lighthouse**WINNER

Noah Jupe, favorite

Shia LaBeouf, favorite

Jonathan Majors, The last black man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning stick

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to a film director, casting director and ensemble cast

Marriage history

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Casting directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Cast members: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson and Merritt Wever

BEST DOCUMENT (Award to the director and producer)

American factory ** WINNER

Director / Producer: Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert

Producers: Julie Parker Benello, Jeff Reichert

Apollo 11

Director / Producer: Todd Douglas Miller

Producers: Evan Krauss, Thomas Baxley Petersen

For sama

Directed by Edward Watts

Director / Producer: Waad al-Kateab

Honey country

Directed by Tamara Kotevska

Director / Producer: Ljubo Stefanov

Producer: Atanas Georgiev

Island of the hungry ghosts

Director / Producer: Gabrielle Brady

Producers: Gizem Acarla, Alex Kelly, Alexander Wadouh, Samm Haillay

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award to the director)

Invisible life, Brazil

Directed by Karim Aïnouz

Les Misérables, France

Directed by Ladj Ly

Parasite, South Korea**WINNER

Directed by Bong Joon-Ho

Portrait of a burning lady, France

Directed by Celine Sciamma

retablo, Peru

Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L.

The souvenir, United Kingdom

Directed by Joanna Hogg

BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at the age of 24 and was the first female pilot to fly for a major US airline. In her honor, the third Bonnie Award honors a director in the middle of her career with a $ 50,000 scholarship sponsored by American Airlines.

Marielle Heller

Kelly Reichardt ** WINNER

Lulu Wang

PRODUCER AWARD – The 23rd Annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite their very limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and foresight that are required to produce high quality, independent films. The price includes an unlimited donation of $ 25,000.

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

SOMEONE WATCHING THE AWARD – The 26th annual Someone to Watch Award honors a talented filmmaker with a unique vision who has not yet received any corresponding recognition. The price includes an unlimited donation of $ 25,000.

Rashaad Ernesto Green, Director of early

Ash Mayfair, Director of the third woman

Joe Talbot, Director of The Last Black Man in San Francisco

TRUE AS A FICTION AWARD – The 25th Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an aspiring non-fiction director who has not yet received any appreciable recognition. The price includes an unlimited donation of $ 25,000.

Khalik Allah, Director of Black Mother

Davy Rothbart, Director of 17 blocks

Nadia Shihab, Director of Jaddoland

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, Director of America

advertisement