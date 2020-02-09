The Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 were presented on Saturday in recognition of the best indie films from 2019.
Willem Dafoe won first prize, Best Supporting Actor, for his role in “The Lighthouse”. “Uncut Gems” was awarded the best cut, while the award for the best documentary went to “American Factory”. The best camera went to Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse”. “
Kelly Reichardt was presented with the Bonnie Award, which awards a director halfway through her career with an unlimited grant of $ 50,000. The John Cassavetes Award, which was given for the best game under $ 500,000, went to “Give Me Liberty”.
“Parasite” was recognized as the best international film. Zhao Shuzhen was recognized as the best supporting actress for her role in “The Farewell”. “Marriage Story” was recognized as the best screenplay. Adam Sandler was awarded Best Male Lead for his appearance in “Uncut Gems”, and Renée Zellweger received the Best Female Lead for her role in “Judy”.
And finally Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” won the night’s highest honor, “Best Feature”.
Aubrey Plaza hosted the award ceremony at IFC. The full list of winners can be found below:
BEST FEATURE (Award to the producer. Executing producers are not awarded.)
A hidden life
Producers: Elisabeth Bentley, Dario Bergesio, Grant Hill, Josh Jeter
clemency
Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong
The farewell winner **
Producers: Anita Gou, Daniele Melia, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Lulu Wang, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng
Marriage history
Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
Uncut gemstones
Producers: Eli Bush, Sebastian Bär-McClard, Scott Rudin
BEST FIRST FUNCTION (Award to the director and producer)
Booksmart ** WINNER
Directed by Olivia Wilde
Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Katie Silberman
The rise
Director / Producer: Michael Angelo Covino
Producers: Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin
Diane
Directed by Kent Jones
Producers: Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan, Oren Moverman
The last black man in San Francisco
Director / Producer: Joe Talbot
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Khaliah Neal, Christina Oh
The mustang
Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Producer: Ilan Goldman
I’ll see you yesterday
Directed by Stefon Bristol
Producer: Spike Lee
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Awarded for the best feature film under $ 500,000 (Award for screenwriter, director and producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)
Burning stick
Screenwriter / director / producer: Phillip Youmans
Producers: Ojo Akinlana, Jakob Johnson, Karen Kaia Lebern, Mose Mayer, Wendell Pierce, Isaac Webb, Cassandra Youmans
Cole Well
Script / Direction: Tom Quinn
Producers: Joshua Blum, Alexandra Byer, Craig Shilowich, Matthew Thurm
Give me freedom ** WINNER
Screenwriter / director / producer: Kirill Mikhanovsky
Author / Producer: Alice Austen
Producers: Val Abel, Wally Hall, Michael Manasseri, George Rush, Sergey Shtern
Premature
Author / Director / Producer: Rashaad Ernesto Green
Writer: Zora Howard
Producer: Darren Dean, Joy Ganes
Wild nights with Emily
Author / Director / Producer: Madeleine Olnek
Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo, Casper Andreas and Max Rifkind-Barron
Best director
Alma Har’el, favorite
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Julius Onah, Luce
Robert Eggers, The lighthouse
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut gemstones**WINNER
BEST SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach, Marriage history**WINNER
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To dust
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut gemstones
Chinonye Chukwu, clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney, Soaring bird
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, I’ll see you yesterday**WINNER
Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, driveways
Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, Knock the man down
Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener grass
James Montague and Craig W. Sanger, The vastness of the night
BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
Jarin Blaschke, The lighthouse**WINNER
Natasha Braier, favorite
Chananun Kotrungroj, The third woman
Pavel Pogorzelski, midsommar
BEST EDITING
Julie Béziau, The third woman
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut gemstones**WINNER
Tyler L. Cook, Sword of trust
Louise Ford, The lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give me freedom
BEST FEMALE LEADERSHIP
Karen Allen, Cole Well
Hong Chau, driveways
Elisabeth Moss, Your smell
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Alfre Woodard, clemency
Renée Zellweger, Judy **WINNER
BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust, Give me freedom
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
Robert Pattinson, The lighthouse
Matthias Schoenaerts, The mustang
Adam Sandler, Uncut gemstones**WINNER
BEST SUPPORT WOMAN
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Taylor Russell, waves
Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give me freedom
Octavia Spencer, Luce
Zhao Shuzhen, The good bye**WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Willem Dafoe, The lighthouse**WINNER
Noah Jupe, favorite
Shia LaBeouf, favorite
Jonathan Majors, The last black man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning stick
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to a film director, casting director and ensemble cast
Marriage history
Directed by Noah Baumbach
Casting directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Cast members: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson and Merritt Wever
BEST DOCUMENT (Award to the director and producer)
American factory ** WINNER
Director / Producer: Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert
Producers: Julie Parker Benello, Jeff Reichert
Apollo 11
Director / Producer: Todd Douglas Miller
Producers: Evan Krauss, Thomas Baxley Petersen
For sama
Directed by Edward Watts
Director / Producer: Waad al-Kateab
Honey country
Directed by Tamara Kotevska
Director / Producer: Ljubo Stefanov
Producer: Atanas Georgiev
Island of the hungry ghosts
Director / Producer: Gabrielle Brady
Producers: Gizem Acarla, Alex Kelly, Alexander Wadouh, Samm Haillay
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award to the director)
Invisible life, Brazil
Directed by Karim Aïnouz
Les Misérables, France
Directed by Ladj Ly
Parasite, South Korea**WINNER
Directed by Bong Joon-Ho
Portrait of a burning lady, France
Directed by Celine Sciamma
retablo, Peru
Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L.
The souvenir, United Kingdom
Directed by Joanna Hogg
BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at the age of 24 and was the first female pilot to fly for a major US airline. In her honor, the third Bonnie Award honors a director in the middle of her career with a $ 50,000 scholarship sponsored by American Airlines.
Marielle Heller
Kelly Reichardt ** WINNER
Lulu Wang
PRODUCER AWARD – The 23rd Annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite their very limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and foresight that are required to produce high quality, independent films. The price includes an unlimited donation of $ 25,000.
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
SOMEONE WATCHING THE AWARD – The 26th annual Someone to Watch Award honors a talented filmmaker with a unique vision who has not yet received any corresponding recognition. The price includes an unlimited donation of $ 25,000.
Rashaad Ernesto Green, Director of early
Ash Mayfair, Director of the third woman
Joe Talbot, Director of The Last Black Man in San Francisco
TRUE AS A FICTION AWARD – The 25th Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an aspiring non-fiction director who has not yet received any appreciable recognition. The price includes an unlimited donation of $ 25,000.
Khalik Allah, Director of Black Mother
Davy Rothbart, Director of 17 blocks
Nadia Shihab, Director of Jaddoland
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, Director of America