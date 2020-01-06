advertisement

The Golden Globes 2020 are underway, which means that there is an official award season again. Now that host Ricky Gervais has taken the piss off a few stars – again – the trophies flow like booze in this casual and fun format that airs on NBC.

The first winner of Sunday was Hulu star Ramy Youssef. Russell Crowe won the evening’s second award even though he was in Australia, where forest fires threaten his family.

On the film side, the highest award, “Best Film – Drama”, will fall on “1917”, “The Irishman”, “Joker”, “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes”. In the Musical and Comedy category, the nominated films are “Dolemite Is My Name”, “JoJo Rabbit”, “Knives Out”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Rocketman”.

As for television, the best race of the drama series includes “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Morning Show” and “Succession”, and the comedy category is a competition between “Barry”, ” Fleabag “” The Kominsky Method “,” The Wonderful Woman Maisel “and” The Politician “.

You can find all nominees below. TheWrap updates this post with winners in real time.

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Ben Platt, “The Politician” (Netflix)

Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself” (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu) * WINNER

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or film for television

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22” (Hulu)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy” (Netflix)

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime) * WINNER

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (HBO) * WINNER

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Best TV series – drama

“Big Little Lies”, HBO

“The Crown,” Netflix

“Killing Eve,” BBC America

“The Morning Show”, Apple TV +

“Succession”, HBO * winner

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead For Me” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Kirsten Dunst, “On the Way to Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” (Netflix)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

Best film – foreign language

“The good bye”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Burning Lady”

Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot ”(USA Network)

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Best screenplay – movie

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage History”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best film – animated

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a film

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best TV series – musical or comedy

“Barry,” HBO

“Fleabag”, Amazon Prime Video

“The Kominsky Method,” Netflix

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel”, Amazon Prime Video

“The Politician,” Netflix

Best original cinema film

“Beautiful ghosts” cats

“I will love myself again” – Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Get up” – Harriet

Best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television

Patricia Arquette, “The Deed” (Hulu)

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Toni Collette, “Incredible” (Netflix)

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” (HBO

Best actress performance in a television series – drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV +)

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV +)

Best director – cinema film

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a movie for television

Kaitlyn Dever, “Incredible” (Netflix)

Joey King, “The Act” (Hulu)

Helen Mirren, “Catherine The Great” (HBO)

Merritt Wever, “Incredible” (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Best TV series or movie for television

“Catch-22”, Hulu

“Chernobyl”, HBO

“Fosse / Verdon”, FX

“The loudest voice,” Showtime

“Incredible,” Netflix

Best original score – cinema film

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little woman”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage story”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a film

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best performance by an actor in a film – musical or comedy

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is my name”

Best performance by an actress in a film – musical or comedy

Ana de Armas, “Knife off”

Awkwafina, “The farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where are you going, Bernadette?”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best film – musical or comedy

“Dolemite is my name”

“JoJo Rabbit”

“Knife out”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

Best performance by an actor in a film – drama

Christian Bale, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best performance of an actress in a film – drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best film – drama

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage story”

“The Two Popes”

