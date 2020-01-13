advertisement

A light blue front door only gives an indication of what’s behind the modern facade of a Port Elliot house, but you’ll never guess what’s inside.

Seen from the front, the two-story house at 2 The Strand, which is located opposite a large nature reserve, offers a clear, contemporary design with clear lines, light plaster and half-timbered windows.

However, step inside and enjoy an instant splash of color that matches the saleswoman Dr. Cathie Harvey and her husband David honor around the world.

Think bright blues, oranges, intricate tiles, and decorative lights.

“I love color,” says Dr. Harvey.

“I’ve traveled a lot. To Mexico, India and Morocco, and they’re not afraid of colors, it’s everywhere.”

A decorative staircase greets you when you enter with different tiles that stand out with every step.

“I saw a picture of tiles on the stairs and I really liked that,” says Dr. Harvey.

“I got it online from Mexico.”

Many of the lights were brought by overseas travel.

“When we went to Morocco, I loved the pottery and lights,” says Dr. Harvey.

The large kitchen is light blue with a striking tiled kitchen back wall, modern stainless steel appliances and a mixture of wood and granite worktops. It looks out onto an open living and dining area with orange walls and terracotta floor tiles.

“I love colors and the color we chose (throughout the house) has beautiful pigments,” says Dr. Harvey.

“I find color therapy, I think it elevates you.

“But if someone doesn’t like it, they can easily paint over it.”

The Harveys, which have three daughters and were built in 1996 and sit on a 330 m² block, bought the property in 2008 as a holiday home.

In 2012, they commissioned architects to redesign the house, which took several years, and made it look like it was rebuilt today.

“We had plans by an architect that included going through the garage to get an outdoor living area, front balcony, new kitchen and bathroom, and we were given two additional bedrooms – previously three bedrooms and now it’s five, ”says Dr. Harvey.

The couple wanted to make the most of the view and location.

“We have an area where we can see the sea and the hills, which are also beautiful,” says Dr. Harvey.

“We had a painting weekend where we just sat on the balcony to paint.

“I love sitting outside and looking at the view and I love walking everywhere, on the beach, in shops. The location is really special. “

Dr. Harvey originally hoped to hold onto the house for the long term, saying that they are selling because her husband wants to buy a plot of land with more land.

“I’m very sad to sell, I put my heart and soul into it,” she says.

The house offers 346 m² of living space and has a double garage with built-in shelves, a fireplace that heats both levels, an outdoor shower and air conditioning with a split system.

