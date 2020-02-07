advertisement

A few months after rumors about a special reunion special from Friends started to spread, Deadline reports that a deal has finally been reached. It is not surprising that the negotiations that led to this reunion have been extremely difficult, but Deadline claims that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have all reached an agreement in principle with Warner Bros. Tv does an hour-long special on HBO Max to celebrate the launch of the new AT&T streaming service.

Although no party was willing to comment on the alleged reunion, Deadline says the stars are paid between $ 3 million – $ 4 million. A total of approximately $ 20 million will be spent to bring Joey, Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Chandler and Monica back together, which is approximately what Netflix big comedians pay for stand-up specials.

According to the report, there was some discussion about this reunion last fall, but negotiations ended at the end of the year when Warner Bros. TV could not meet the expectations of the actors. This lasted until the end of the year and until January, but shortly after the TCA in January the two parties met again and were able to close a deal. Not long after, Matthew Perry shared a cryptic tweet that many assume refers to the reunion:

Co-makers of friends Marta Kauffman and David Crane have made it clear more than once that they are not interested in a script or sequel, but they are expected to be involved in this project. AT&T has already secured streaming rights for the entire original series of Friends for a reported $ 425 million, but if all cast is merged again, more than a few heads will undoubtedly spin.

