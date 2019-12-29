advertisement

PARIS – The French Coast Guard rescued 31 migrants trying to cross the English Channel overnight after the engine of one small boat was cut off and the other began to sink, local authorities in France said Sunday.

British and French border and coast guards have recently intercepted several attempted crossings, including on December 26 when 49 suspected migrants were escorted off British coast after a rescue and search operation.

In the early hours of Sunday, the French coast guard took 11 migrants, including two young children, in a boat off the coast near the port city of Calais.

Another 20, including a pregnant woman, were later rescued from the same patrol boat further along the French coast near Dunkirk, local authorities said in a statement.

Some of the survivors suffered from hypothermia, they added. (Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

