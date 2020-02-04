advertisement

PARIS – A man who used a knife to attack officers at a French police barracks was a frantic soldier, officials said, in the second case in four months of a violent attack by someone from French security services.

The attacker in Monday night’s attack at a barracks in Dieuze in eastern France injured an officer in the hand. Police shot and wounded with knives, who is now in hospital.

Shortly before the attack, a call was lodged with police by someone who said he was in the armed forces and was preparing an attack on Dieuze on behalf of the Islamic State, French media quoted local prosecutors as saying.

In October last year, Mickael Harpon, an information technology assistant at the police headquarters in downtown Paris, went on a knife strike inside the building, killing four people before being shot.

Converted to Islam, Harpon had shown signs of potential radicalism before the attack, but no official investigation was launched and he kept his job.

Monday’s attack on the barracks is likely to raise questions again about how France can protect itself from the radicalized people who infiltrate its security services. It has a large Muslim community.

“Been confirmed that the attacker was a young soldier, two months into initial training and currently in his probationary period,” Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly wrote on Twitter.

“He was not on duty at the time of the incident. It is now up to the judicial authorities to investigate the motivation for the attack, which I condemn,” she wrote.

Paris has been heavily attacked by Islamic militants in recent years.

Coordinated bombings and strikes in November 2015 at the Bataclan Theater and other venues around Paris killed 130 people – the deadliest attacks in France since World War II.

In Britain on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would act to prevent the early release of convicted terrorists from prison after an Islamic militant stabbed two people in a street attack in south London.

(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Giles Elgood)

