Skully White is known around Abbotsford as a charitable boy.

The owner and operator of the Lullys Food Experience – a hot-stone stand that goes out of the Canadian city’s tire parking lot – raised $ 5,000 for the Jumpstart organization last year, with the help of its customers.

In June and December, he donated 1,000 hotdogs, including 350 for each Abbotsford police and fire officer.

And every Christmas, he “adopts” a family to which he provides gifts and food.

But White’s latest gift is a nice one: He’s donating a kidney to one of his clients, Tim Hiscock.

Pairift previously knew each other only in passing. Hiscock and his wife, Cindy, were regular customers of the Lullys Food Experience. They used to talk and joke, but White didn’t even know their names.

Visits slowly diminished but White did not know that Hiscock, a retired contractor, was going through some serious health issues.

The 46-year-old was diagnosed with insulin-dependent diabetes 16 years ago and began to experience some advanced symptoms last year, including vision loss in his left eye.

At one point, Hiscock was told that his kidneys were showing some damage and that he was likely to need dialysis in about eight years.

But while at Disneyland last May with Cindy and their 10-year-old son Alex, his symptoms – including a leg ulcer – worsened. He was so ill he spent most of his stay in their hotel room.

After returning to the family, they went to the hospital immediately, where Hiscock underwent a leg operation and then spent several weeks in and out of the hospital as his health continued to deteriorate.

Doctors discovered that his kidneys were falling much faster than they had anticipated.

One day, Hiscock and Cindy were leaving Canada Rubber and stopped for a quick visit with White and briefly supplemented him on Hiscock’s health issues.

“And then finally his wife came up to me and said, ‘He’s not allowed to have any of your food unless he checks in with me first. “And that’s when I actually found out what his name was,” White said.

In November, Hiscock was told he was approaching the need for dialysis and that he should start looking for a kidney donor. Although Cindy was a blood match, she couldn’t give her husband one of her kidneys because she also has diabetes.

Hiscock saw White again in early December and informed him that he had reached the stage where he was seeking a transplant and would have to find a donor with B or O blood type.

White did not know his blood type, but he did not hesitate.

“All right. Well, if I match, it’s yours,” he told Hiscock.

The next morning, White called his parents, doctor and pharmacist to see if any of them knew his blood type. No one did, so he did a blood test and monitored his “My eHealth” profile for the result.

White was sitting in a friend’s pub when he received the results: His blood was type O – a match for Hiscock.

He posted the news on Lullys’ Facebook page on Dec. 10, saying “I’m a match! Tim, my kidney is yours. I’m so happy.”

Hiscock’s response was, “With skill I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I was down for a long time and you give me hope again – you don’t have to wear a cape to see my hero! “

Both have now undergone a series of medical tests to confirm that they are both healthy enough for surgery, and White must also undergo a psychological analysis. Then, a date for the surgery will be scheduled at Vancouver General Hospital.

White – known for his sarcastic, energetic attitude – hopes this will happen before March 17 for him to enjoy some Irish whiskey on St. Patricks Day.

He has had to clean up his diet – without sugar, salt, alcohol or fatty foods – and miss some of his favorites. (For “his last dinner” on December 17, he enjoyed the Kool-Aid of grapes and one of his long-standing hotdogs.)

“When I’m checking in, I’m bringing Kool-Aid, hotdogs, coleslaw, mustard and a George Foreman panini grill. And as soon as they say I’m allowed to eat solid foods, I’ll be under my bed cooking food for the whole ward, ”White said.

Hiscock said his current health issues and the prospect of how life might change for him after surgery have been an “emotional hold” for him, but he is grateful for White’s support.

White dismisses claims by his clients – both in person and on his Facebook page – that he is a hero.

“People probably see it as, ‘Oh, that’s such a great thing.'” I don’t see it as such. I see it like, you are driving on the road and someone pulled into a ditch and went out into the pouring rain and you help them change the tire, “he said.

“I don’t see it as something big. I really don’t. I see it as taking a two-week layoff. It’s a break.”

