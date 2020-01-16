advertisement

Adora Nwofor, Parade Marshal and Co-Founder, Back Center, with organizers for the Women’s March on Saturday at the Calgary Library in Calgary, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Despite a solid Saturday forecast, Calgary Womxn March organizers expect thousands to pull out on the streets downtown to promote equality, inclusion and empowerment.

The fourth annual rally will coincide with similar events around the globe, dedicated to raising awareness and seeking action on issues affecting women.

Adora Nwofor, co-founder and parade marshal, said the focus of this year’s march is on community and women’s empowerment. The event uses the word “Womxn,” what organizers consider a more inclusive term that clearly includes women and people of color transgender to do more.

“When I say do more, I mean we’ve always done more with less. I wish women would do more with more. More money, more support, more purpose, more commitment,” said Nwofor.

This will be the first year the organization is hosting two events on Saturday, including the set march and an inaugural event at the Calgary Public Library called Calgary Womxn: Taking Strides.

It will be a full day of speakers and programming focusing on education, community building, solidarity and action, with a huge fair of resources of Calgary-based affiliated organizations.

“The concept is simple. Our library is a communal space and also an educational driving force. Traditionally, and still now, people go to libraries to get their information, research and resources, and if we can use it, it just widens the horizons, ”said Souad Farag, host of the Taking Strides event.

“Knowledge is power. The more we educate and enlighten, the better our society will be, the better our communities will be and, in general, the more love we will have in the air. ”

About 30 different events will take place during the day, including an alliance seminar from NextGenMen, a queer library, diverse presentations and music performances.

There will also be six “groups” – Latinx, Arab, Indigenous, Black, LGBTQ and youth – with their unique programming.

“We just want to give everyone an opportunity to feel involved,” said Taking Strides project director Shifrah Gadamsetti.

“I think a lot of people who are just getting into this discussion may feel scared or unprepared or hesitant to engage with communities that haven’t been familiar with it. For us, we believe this space has to break down those barriers and create a first step to engage. “

The three organizers stressed that everyone is welcome at the weekend events, no matter how much they identify.

“The only thing we say is that we are a safer space, so we don’t do racism, sexism, transphobia, homophobia, Islamophobia,” Nwofor said. “No hatred.

“If we talk about women every day like we talk about women this Saturday, imagine the impact on the world. My hope is for people to look at women in a different light and see how they can create something for all of us. “

The Calgary Womxn march will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bankers Hall, at 315 8th Ave S.W., and will end at City Hall. After the march, Calgary Womxn: Taking Strides will begin at noon and run until 4 p.m. at the Calgary Public Library.

