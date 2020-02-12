A few weeks ago we hadn’t heard of corona virus. Now it’s everywhere.

It is understandable that people panic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) viewed the coronavirus outbreak as a global emergency.

And it spreads from China to a dozen other countries, including Australia.

What makes the coronavirus, also called 2019-nCoV, scary is the two-week incubation period during which the infected people show no symptoms. Unlike a normal virus, it is not easy to see that you have it, and it is this fear that leads to misinformation.

A little common sense is enough to make you realize that the following myths circulating online are wrong and potentially dangerous.

1. All Asians spread the disease

While the beginning of the virus was attributed to Wuhan in China, it doesn’t mean that every Chinese or Asian person you meet is a carrier.

As recently reported by Whimn, the corona virus is used as a pretext to be racist towards Asians.

Do you like what you see? Sign up for our bodyandsoul.com.au newsletter for more stories like this.

2. Corona beer has something to do with corona virus

Google Trends reported that people are looking for “coronavirus beer”, which has become a “breakout term”.

Now take a minute to think logically about people.

If you drink the refreshing Mexican lager, you can’t cure the corona virus. Seriously.

What started out as a funny internet meme was so misunderstood as a fact that a spokesman for Constellation Brands, Corona’s parent company, had to clear the confusion.

“We believe that consumers broadly understand that there is no link between the virus and our beer / business,” a spokesman told CBS.

3. Garlic can cure coronavirus

Let us make one thing clear: this is a virus, not a vampire. Garlic won’t kill it.

Dr. Gia Sison went to Twitter to quickly debunk this myth.

But there must be some real believers because even the WHO had to get involved. Tweet: “Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence to support the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people by 2019-nCoV.”

4. Corona virus can spread from emails or packets

This is due to the racism we discussed earlier. If you are concerned that your goods made in Asia are contaminated, you need to test your beliefs thoroughly.

The disease control and prevention centers quickly expose this problem.

“Because of the poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is generally a very low risk of spreading products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. It is generally believed that coronaviruses are most commonly spread from respiratory droplets. There is currently no evidence of transmission of 2019-nCoV related to imported goods, and there have been no cases of 2019-nCoV related to imported goods in the United States, “the CDC wrote on its website.

NSW Health agrees.

“The risk that this virus is present on imported packaging or products is negligible,” says the website.