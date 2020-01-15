advertisement

Plague: Hey guys, what horses are you going to ride for the apocalypse tomorrow? Thinking of making white.

Famine: Black dibs.

War: Red? It’s like me, right?

advertisement

Plague: Death, what color do you think?

Death: Blade.

Plague: . . .

War: OMG LOL

Plague: O.K., but, what do you mean by “pale”?

Death: Blade.

Plague: Okay, but I feel like that’s what I do with white.

War: If changing colors is on the table, I have to be honest, I can’t find a red horse. Can I make strawberry roan?

Death: What if you make white?

Plague: Okay, seriously?

Famine: What time does everyone get there? I don’t want to appear and be fair, like me and the talking beasts.

Plague: I think I got a bug or something and I’m a little sick, so I think I’ll go early and then retire.

Death: I have, like, two birthday things from across the city that night, so I’ll keep you posted.

Famine: Dead, can I just take a walk with you? I think I go to the same drinks on the birthday.

Plague: O.K., but you must each be on a different horse. It’s, like, the whole thing.

Death: I could bring this guy I see.

Plague: Dead, would you just tell me what color of horse you are? I’m doing white and I called him first.

Death: Blade.

Famine: Has anyone ever been in an apocalypse? It’s my first and I don’t really know what I’m getting into.

War: It’s, like, the whole point of an apocalypse. There is only one.

Famine: Can I get outfit advice? What if I just hold scales?

Plague: Are you going to hold them all night?

Famine: Yeah, like. . . weigh the food? You understand?

Plague: Is it not that you have no food? Like you don’t weigh anything? Plus, I understand that this event has a theme, but I don’t think it is, like, costumed.

War: BOOOOOOO I bring a SWORD.

Plague: Wait, I can’t find my invitation. Should we bring an object?

Death: The guy I see is my object.

War: What if you brought a thermometer. Or tea?

Plague: I am not a cold! I am a PLATE! It’s cool!

War: PLATE

Famine: PLATE PLATE PLATE

Death: PLAQUEEE

Plague: *Plague. Jesus.

Plague: You behave like children.

War: [gif of judge Judy rolling her eyes]

Famine: [NeNe Leakes rolling eye gif]

Death: [Molly Ringwald’s gif in “The Breakfast Club” giving the finger]

Plague: Fuck you guys. I ride a white horse and am confident enough not to hold an object.

War: Renamed the group cat “The plague is a little bitch”.

Plague: Well! Do not come! I leave early and hang out with the beasts, which are actually very cool.

Famine: OMG, calm down!

Death: Pale is very different from white.

Plague: Literally how ?!

Death: Also, can I add the guy I see to the chat? I feel it would be easier to plan?

Famine: NO. GROUP CHAT IS SACRED.

Plague: We have been talking for about two thousand years. You can’t just add someone new.

Death: Added “Climate Change” to the chat.

Death: Oops.

Death: Too late.

Climate change: Hi guys! I am delighted to meet you all! I have never been in an apocalypse before!

War: AGAIN, THIS IS THE POINT. THERE IS ONLY ONE.

Plague: So excited to hang – I feel like you and I are going to be buds.

Famine: Plate.

War: PLAQUEEE

Plague: [Molly Ringwald’s gif in “The Breakfast Club” giving the finger]

.

advertisement