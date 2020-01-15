Plague: Hey guys, what horses are you going to ride for the apocalypse tomorrow? Thinking of making white.
Famine: Black dibs.
War: Red? It’s like me, right?
Plague: Death, what color do you think?
Death: Blade.
Plague: . . .
War: OMG LOL
Plague: O.K., but, what do you mean by “pale”?
Death: Blade.
Plague: Okay, but I feel like that’s what I do with white.
War: If changing colors is on the table, I have to be honest, I can’t find a red horse. Can I make strawberry roan?
Death: What if you make white?
Plague: Okay, seriously?
Famine: What time does everyone get there? I don’t want to appear and be fair, like me and the talking beasts.
Plague: I think I got a bug or something and I’m a little sick, so I think I’ll go early and then retire.
Death: I have, like, two birthday things from across the city that night, so I’ll keep you posted.
Famine: Dead, can I just take a walk with you? I think I go to the same drinks on the birthday.
Plague: O.K., but you must each be on a different horse. It’s, like, the whole thing.
Death: I could bring this guy I see.
Plague: Dead, would you just tell me what color of horse you are? I’m doing white and I called him first.
Death: Blade.
Famine: Has anyone ever been in an apocalypse? It’s my first and I don’t really know what I’m getting into.
War: It’s, like, the whole point of an apocalypse. There is only one.
Famine: Can I get outfit advice? What if I just hold scales?
Plague: Are you going to hold them all night?
Famine: Yeah, like. . . weigh the food? You understand?
Plague: Is it not that you have no food? Like you don’t weigh anything? Plus, I understand that this event has a theme, but I don’t think it is, like, costumed.
War: BOOOOOOO I bring a SWORD.
Plague: Wait, I can’t find my invitation. Should we bring an object?
Death: The guy I see is my object.
War: What if you brought a thermometer. Or tea?
Plague: I am not a cold! I am a PLATE! It’s cool!
War: PLATE
Famine: PLATE PLATE PLATE
Death: PLAQUEEE
Plague: *Plague. Jesus.
Plague: You behave like children.
War: [gif of judge Judy rolling her eyes]
Famine: [NeNe Leakes rolling eye gif]
Death: [Molly Ringwald’s gif in “The Breakfast Club” giving the finger]
Plague: Fuck you guys. I ride a white horse and am confident enough not to hold an object.
War: Renamed the group cat “The plague is a little bitch”.
Plague: Well! Do not come! I leave early and hang out with the beasts, which are actually very cool.
Famine: OMG, calm down!
Death: Pale is very different from white.
Plague: Literally how ?!
Death: Also, can I add the guy I see to the chat? I feel it would be easier to plan?
Famine: NO. GROUP CHAT IS SACRED.
Plague: We have been talking for about two thousand years. You can’t just add someone new.
Death: Added “Climate Change” to the chat.
Death: Oops.
Death: Too late.
Climate change: Hi guys! I am delighted to meet you all! I have never been in an apocalypse before!
War: AGAIN, THIS IS THE POINT. THERE IS ONLY ONE.
Plague: So excited to hang – I feel like you and I are going to be buds.
Famine: Plate.
War: PLAQUEEE
Plague: [Molly Ringwald’s gif in “The Breakfast Club” giving the finger]
.