Two current productions look back on decades. One should draw parallels with the present and demand socio-political and personal resistance against seemingly insurmountable obstacles. The other seems to be for entertainment only.

But the supposedly carefree entertainment “Arsenic and Old Lace” is really entertaining thanks to a highly qualified director and an excellent cast. The other production, “The Last Ship” simply cannot overcome its weaknesses.

At Ahmanson until mid-February, songs by pop icon Sting from the 1980s are performed in “The Last Ship”, which are sung by a stage full of talented music theater artists and Sting.

The focus is on a shipyard in north-east England during the Thatcher era, in which a customer refused and thousands of jobs were lost. Two love stories – a younger and an older one – round off the storylines.

The musical book, revised by Lorne Campbell and based on the original book by John Logan and Brian Yorkey, is tolerably predictable. After they have resolved their interpersonal conflicts, the steadfast shipbuilders will stand together and resist the flood of changing economies and those like Margaret Thatcher (here Baroness Tynedale, played by Annie Grace with Thatcher’s cadence, dressed in her typical peacock blue).

Meanwhile, a young boy (Joseph Peacock) who was fleeing to the sea and abandoned his equally young treasure (Jade Sophia Vertannes) returns as an adult (Oliver Saville) and realizes that this treasure (Frances McNamee) is furious with this long rejection. So also the daughter they have (Sophie Reid).

In the meantime, the court master (Sting) and his wife (Jackie Morrison) face the deadly illness of the foreman while guiding the workers through precarious strategies.

Sting’s voice has remained poetically scratchy, although it fits his punk pop heritage more than it does music theater. His acting skills lag behind those of his colleagues. However, it speaks well for him that he surrounds himself with powerful singers.

The Tonys nominated this musical for its orchestration, which is reported to have used 12 instruments, including a Northumbrian small pipe. In the Ahmanson, it is tempered by the national tour with far fewer instruments, minus the bagpipes, but while maintaining the melodeon (accordion). The songs mostly sound like lively sailor songs, with an impressive number of power ballads for the female characters.

Give the multi-story scenic design of the show the following: It improves the line of sight of the audience. It also uses projections of stormy coastal skies spattered with sunlight. 59 productions are recognized as designers.

The heart of “The Last Ship” is in the right place, but its rudder points in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, “Arsenic and Old Lace” at La Mirada Theater for the Performing Arts has a reprehensible heart, but this staging is so flawlessly assembled that the audience could simply ignore the nefarious aspects of the script.

From left: Mike Genovese, Carol Mansell and Lynn Milgrim in “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the La Mirada Theater for the Performing Arts until February 16 (Photo by Jason Niedle)

Joseph Kesselring’s play was undoubtedly meant to be entertaining, and it probably happened when it was written in 1939 when it told of two older sisters who murdered potential boarding students in their Victorian home and then buried the bodies in their basement, all from the given reasons the men had must have been lonely.

Since the 1930s, our culture has learned that cold-blooded murder is all too common and that murder victims are actually buried under houses.

The sisters have three nephews, two of which have pathological bumps. When we watch this play, we feel uncomfortable with an alleged comedy with characters who are mentally ill.

But my god, the landscape architect John Iacovelli designed this house with a three-story staircase, charming niches, stained glass windows, wrought iron balusters and a sunny view of the neighboring cemetery.

At least we can look around the house when the game starts to play.

It doesn’t even do it for a second. Director Casey Stangl has cast such good actors impeccably and has provided so many funny comedies that we have to admire the work of everyone involved.

Carol Mansell portrays the two murderous aunts of this Brewster family and shows a gallery with facial expressions, while Lynn Milgrim with her girlish little hop triggers the giggle when a new victim is at hand.

The Brewster brothers appear one after the other. Actors for actors go from strength to strength. These men would awaken our feelings as Shakespearean heroes. With voices, physicality, detailed character work and well-trained comedic chops, they transform ugliness into comedic gold.

James Lancaster plays Teddy Brewster, the brother who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, and buries corpses in the basement, which he thinks is the Panama Canal.

Ty Mayberry is Jonathan Brewster, a mass murderer who escaped from prison and is on the run with his buddy from the plastic surgeon (Ed F. Martin). (Jonathan is currently said to resemble Boris Karloff, a little funnier than Karloff played the role on Broadway.)

Jamison Jones is Mortimer, not really fatal, despite killing some Broadway productions with his pen. Mortimer is a theater critic.

Mortimer’s new fiancee, Elaine, is perfectly portrayed by Rachel Seiferth.

A surprise at the curtain call brings the last laugh. And then at least one of us was a little ashamed that we had forgotten how disturbing the story is.

A theater-goer said after the bug: “That was so wrong on so many levels.” However, like many of us, he couldn’t stop laughing.

Dany Margolies is a Los Angeles-based writer.

If you go

‘The Last Ship’

Rating: 2 stars

When: Until February 16: 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Sundays (also Thursday, February 13, 2 p.m.; no performance on February 16, 6.30 p.m.)

Where: Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Length: 2 hours and 55 minutes, including a break

Fitness: Adolescents and adults

tickets: $ 35– $ 199 (subject to change)

Information: 213-972-4400, www.CenterTheatreGroup.org

“Arsenic and old lace”

Rating: 3 1/2 stars

When: Until February 16: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: La Mirada Theater for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada (plenty of free parking next to the theater)

tickets: $ 15- $ 89 (“subject to change”)

Length: 2 hours and 20 minutes including a break

Fitness: From 10 years (children under 3 years are not allowed to enter the theater)

Information: 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310, www.lamiradatheatre.com

