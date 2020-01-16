advertisement

The Liberal government is discussing the introduction of a new online rights group after violating the privacy of many Canadians. This will include compensation for victims of online fraud.

When such legislation is introduced remains unclear and little is known about what the compensation will look like, but the government says fines for those guilty of violating someone’s personal data are safe.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assigned mandate letters to Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains and Minister of Heritage Steven Guilbeault in order to curb the problem, urging them to work on a “Digital Card” that would bring in legislation. re to compensate Canadian victims of data breach, according to CBC.

“It will be significant and significant to make it very clear that privacy is important. Compensation, of course, is one aspect of it,” Bains said, explaining that the government would like “to show businesses very clearly that there will be significant penalties for not respecting the law. That’s really my main goal. “

Compensation for victims would encourage private companies to take these issues more seriously, according to privacy lawyer Ryan Berger, from Lawson Lundell in Vancouver. “It will stimulate organizations … to take steps to protect that information and ensure that, for example, health information is encrypted,” he said. “So right now, there are no kinds of financial implications for them if they fail to do it.”

It’s a pressing issue, about 57 percent of Canadians online reported having a cyber security breach in 2018 according to Statistics Canada.

Lifelabs, a medical services company reported that approximately 15 million consumers in Ontario and B.C. could have had their private information during a data breach last month.

Quebec financial institution Desjardins Group faced a similar scenario a few months ago when a “malicious” employee gathered the 4.2 million customer information and shared it, resulting in a class action lawsuit for both companies.

Teresa Scassa, Head of Research at Canada in Information Law and Policy said, “This is becoming a real challenge to manage the courts and businesses.”

“So one of the questions when I see ‘with due compensation’ – I wonder, are they thinking about anything other than class action lawsuits? Will big companies be required to have reserve funds to pay the compensation? Will there be a fixed compensation chart? “

One way to prevent privacy violations would be the government’s talk of a “right to be forgotten” or “right to erase” law calling for “the ability to retrieve, remove and erase basic personal data from a platform. “

In 2014, the European Union passed a law allowing citizens to ask Google to remove internet hits that appeared in their name by checking if they thought they were problematic. The case was brought by a Spanish lawyer who struggled to get material about his past debt problems written by the search engine.

Web hits are usually not deleted if they are considered “inappropriate, irrelevant, or redundant” under the new law, but they are instead hidden by the tech giants in the process of calling de-indexing or de-listing.

Minister Bains said his department would study the version of EU law as well as a California one in drafting the possible model for Canadian law.

“I find it a little strange that they have framed the right of deletion into what I think are quite narrow terms compared to what the emerging standard seems to be internationally,” she said. “There’s a clear lack of clarity here that I think is, well, maybe intentional, but in some ways I think it’s probably a haunted message as well.”

A study conducted last year by an Angus Reid Institute found that 51 percent of Canadians were in favor of a right to be forgotten online and the right to have search results changed. Not everyone agreed, with 23 percent claiming that deleting negative information would mean “deleting history and facts”.

“I want to hit the ground running. This is a priority for me and our government. We want to move forward to begin to see aspects of the Digital Charter reflected in new legislation and policies and programs,” Minister Bains said. “The goal is to work with opposition members as soon as possible later in presenting this legislation in a timely manner.”

There is currently no timetable for when the proposed legislation will be implemented.

