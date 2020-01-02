advertisement

Soldiers say the helicopter was damaged after a drunk driver knocked the helicopter down in December

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) -Three weeks ago, Droper’s drunk drivers crashed into a former army helicopter near Columbia International Airport that rocked the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.

The Celebrate Freedom Foundation, the West Columbia-based organization that owns the helicopter, wants to blow it up again, but it takes millions of dollars to blow up that dream.

To restore these helicopters, which were first built in 1966 and used to teach students about careers in science, the Freedom Foundation says it will cost around $ 6.6 million in repair, but for some veterans across the state , The idea of ​​this Cobra AH-1F back in the sky would make you proud.

“If I could restore the entire flight, it would be one of the oldest cobras flying in the United States. There are men in South Carolina who have worked and flown to Vietnam fighting, that would be a big deal, ”said Stephen Seymour, executive director of the Celebrate Freedom Foundation.

Police reports that on the morning of December 14, Thomas Andrew Anderson, 37, of Harrisburg, N.C., accidentally took an access road instead of the expressway, hitting the helicopter that was parked at the end of the access road. Anderson was later charged with driving under the influence.

The foundation says the helicopter was parked in their parking lot so people could take photos nearby on vacation.

Since the helicopter was first built in 1966, certain parts and labor have to be procured to restore flight status, according to some manufacturers.

“The fuel tank was torn open. Engine was removed. The transmission was cracked. Lines are broken. You just can’t buy these parts, these parts are limited because it’s an attack plane, ”said Seymour.

The Cobra Foundation AH-1F, also known as “Annie”, has not been in the air since 2001, but has been taken to teaching students about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math at more than 150 schools in five states ,

Due to the impact the helicopter had on others, some said they didn’t want Annie to be harmed.

“We have a count of our volunteers and our veterans, and yes, they want to restore them, they want to get them back in the air,” said Lori Wicker, director of the MINT education for the Celebrations Freedom Foundation.

Even though the price is high, the foundation is confident that it can put Annie to heaven again.

“There is only one thing that is final and that is death. Everything else that can be rebuilt can be determined. If you look at it now and in two years, she is proud that it would show that anything is possible.” said Seymour.

So far, the foundation has raised $ 1,000 of the $ 6.6 million needed to repair the helicopter.

If you want to donate, click here.

