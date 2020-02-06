advertisement

A disused former Sainsbury’s store in Leicester needs to be brought back into service to help the homeless in need.

The Salvation Army is renovating the old local store on Narborough Road in the West End, which was permanently closed during a series of closings announced by the supermarket giant last year.

The Christian charity is transforming the store into a donation center where people can donate unwanted clothing and household items that will be sold in Salvation Army stores to fund their work.

After Sainsbury’s departure, the building’s vandals began to spray graffiti on its walls, and its parking lot was regularly filled with vehicles not allowed to park there.

However, the Salvation Army, which will rent the building, has now closed it and builders are in the process of converting it.

The Salvation Army Development Support Coordinator Gareth Samuel said, “We were looking somewhere in Leicester and it happened.

“It is really well located for what we need.”

He said the donation center would be made up of volunteers and would hopefully be ready to open next month.

Westcotes Ward Councilor Sarah Russell said the spill on the site has been a problem since leaving Sainsbury’s.

She said, “I am happy that there are provisions for people to donate their items to a good cause.

“But I would like to know that the Salvation Army has a plan for people who could drop off things outside of its business hours.

“It wouldn’t be great if things started to pile up outside of normal business hours.”

Sainsbury’s did not specify why it closed the store when it was announced in July.

The company said staff working there would be able to work in nearby alternative stores.

