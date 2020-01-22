advertisement

A former Canadian soldier and suspected white supremacist told groups in the US that he wished to trap his Manitoba home before the RCMP searched it last year so that officers “could be destroyed”, say dramatic new court documents filed by American prosecutors.

Patrick Mathews and other suspected members of the hate group The Base also graphically talk about shooting civilians and police at an event in Richmond, Va., This week, Canadians suggesting they can “literally shoot people,” the bail proposal states.

Unspecified intelligence about the potential violence at a gun rally in Richmond on Monday prompted the state governor to declare a state of emergency over the demonstration.

Mathews, 27, and two defendants were arrested last week just days before the event began, with three other members of The Base being taken a day later in Georgia. Despite the presence of thousands of protesters, many firearms, the rally was peaceful.

The new court document filed by a U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland also details one of several videos allegedly made by Mathews. Dressed in a gas mask, the former Manitoba-based reservist promotes trains that hinder, kill people and poison the waters as part of a “revolution” to save the white race.

Mathews and alleged accomplices Brian Mark Lemley, 33, and William Bilbrough, 19, appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Prosecutors point out that in motion they want the trio to be held behind bars until their trial.

“The defendants in this internal terrorism investigation should be detained,” the memo reads. “No condition or combination of conditions shall reasonably ensure the appearance of any defendant or the safety of any other person.”

Mathews was exposed as a suspected member of The Base – a young but seemingly growing group backing efforts to spark a race war – last August after a Winnipeg Free Press reporter infiltrated the organization.

Drop some trains —- killing some people and poisoning the water supply

He had been a combat engineer with a Winnipeg-based reserve unit but was released by the Armed Forces after claims emerged.

The RCMP later searched his home in Beausejour, Man., And briefly stopped him. After a while, he disappeared. His whereabouts were a mystery until his arrest last week.

The freshly filed motion provides for more details about the widespread American police investigation, which included a “sneaky” warrant and allowing officers to enter the apartment where Mathews and Lemley remained until their arrest.

They also installed a hidden camera and microphone in the apartment, which allegedly caught Mathews’ discussion of the RCMP attack of his home on August 19.

“I could really wish they all started looking for my place, randomly traveling by a stake, and boom and the whole house goes boom,” the document quoted him as saying. “Boy, it wouldn’t be awful, a group of RCMP search experts exploded.”

He then muses that “first you reach the most violent extreme resolution and talk by doing it yourself and then little by little you lose all the stops.”

The physical search of the apartment and electronic equipment revealed some videos in which he advocated violence and used anti-Semitic and racist language, prosecutors allege.

The file includes a transcript and script from a video in which he wears a gas mask in an attempt to mask his voice. He says the violent revolution is necessary for the white race to survive.

“Slide some trains to kill, kill some people and poison the water supply,” he says, according to the document. “You better get ready to do those things.”

But perhaps the most ominous evidence contained in the memo shows details that the men allegedly made in connection with an event in Richmond, Va., On Monday, an apparent reference to the gun rally.

You can start the US economic collapse within a week

Mathews is quoted as saying in the hidden recording device that as events unfolded in Virginia, they could shut down closed highways and trains to create instability.

“You can start the US economic collapse within a week,” he says, according to the motion.

Experts call the base a white supremacist group “accelerator”, which means its supposed purpose is to bring about social collapse and a race war.

The document also sheds more light on the police investigation of Mathews and his groups. It tracks the Canadians ’journey along the Manitoba-Minnesota border late last August, with Lemley and Bilbrough eventually taking it to Michigan. He then travels first to Georgia, spending time there with other members of the Base, then Maryland and Delaware.

The appearance involves the screen clutter of Lemley and Mathews security cameras in a truck passing through a tunnel near Norfolk, Va., And of the pair exiting a store where they had purchased ammunition for an assault rifle they had made.

He also reports that the secret camera at one point caught Mathews manipulating the home-made rifle “while making imaginary gunshots.”

