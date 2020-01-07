advertisement

TORONTO – A former Toronto pastor sentenced to death for his pregnant wife has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

Philip Grandine was sentenced in a Toronto courtroom nearly a year after jurors found him guilty of murder in the strangulation of his wife Anna Grandine.

With credit for time spent in pre-trial detention and then on strict bail, Philip Grandine faces nearly 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors demanded a sentence of 13 to 15 years, while the defense argued that five to seven years would be more appropriate.

Grandma, who was wearing a light gray suit, did not react externally to the sentence as it was read.

Anna Grandine was 29 and 20 weeks pregnant when she drowned in the couple’s bathtub in 2011.

Tests later revealed she had lorazepam, better known by the Ativan brand name, in her blood despite not prescribing it.

The judge overseeing the case ruled in November that Philip Grandine deliberately and secretly seduced his wife, so she would not stand in the way of his extramarital affair and love of pornography.

In finding the facts, Ontario Supreme Court Justice Faye McWatt rejected the defense’s argument that Anna Grandine had taken the medicine herself because she was depressed about her husband’s infidelity.

During the trial, jurors were told they could sentence Grandinen if they found that he had deliberately drugged his wife with lorazepam or given it to her; or if he knew she had taken it and did nothing to stop him from entering the bathroom while under her influence.

This was Grandines’ second trial in connection with the death of his wife. In the first, he was charged with first-degree murder but found guilty of murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Ontario Court of Appeals, however, found that the judge in that case made a mistake in answering a question from the jury and ordered a second trial on the murder charge.

This meant that prosecutors in this trial were barred from claiming Grandine intended to kill his wife.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

