Ximena Navarrete is one of the most beautiful women in the world, and this year, which begins, will be the winner of the first decade since her appointment Miss universe beauty pageant,

A native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, started her career in the modeling world, which she obviously hasn’t forgotten, as she continues to share photo sessions in which she shows her talent and beauty. This is the case with their youngest Instagram Posts where she greeted with a sexy swimsuit in 2020.

The actress also shared a series of images in which she walks on a luxury yacht while modeling an elegant swimsuit to show off her stylized figure.

” Hello, 2020 surprise me! Let it be the best year for all new decades and dreams “Was the phrase she used to describe the image that will soon reach 100,000” likes “and hundreds of comments in which her fans praise the former beauty queen.

Although this type of publication

it is not very common in the Jalisco profile, it is not the first time that she shares pictures in a swimsuit.

Here are some previous photos!

